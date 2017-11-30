Police Report for 11-30-17

An East Baton Rouge fugitive is among a trio arrested by Morgan City Police for drugs during a traffic stop.

According to Morgan City Police Chief James Blair, Bridget Austin, 46, of Aucoin Road, Susan Hudson, 47, of Duval Street, and Lenny Steel, 34, of Railroad Avenue, all in Morgan City, were arrested at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Austin was charged with possession of hydrocodone, improper equipment and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hudson was charged with possession of hydrocodone, possession of drug paraphernalia and open container in a motor vehicle. Steel was charged with open container in a motor vehicle and a fugitive warrant of East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Patrol officers initiated a traffic stop after observing a vehicle being operated in the area of Railroad Avenue without the proper required brake lighting.

Austin was identified as the operator of the vehicle. Hudson and Steel were identified as occupants.

Blair said that according to reports, Austin and Hudson were found to be in possession of suspected hydrocodone and drug paraphernalia. Additionally, Hudson and Steel were found to be in possession of open alcoholic beverages in the motor vehicle.

Steel was also found to have a fugitive warrant out of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Department. All three were jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 34 complaints and re-ported the following arrests regarding east St. Mary:

—Dean Beranek, 31, of Burchfield Lane in Berwick, was arrested at 2:43 p.m. Wednesday on warrants for failure to appear on a charge of criminal neglect of family.

A deputy received in-formation that Beranek was at the St. Mary Parish Courthouse in Franklin, where he was taken into custody on the warrants. The deputy transported Beranek to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center with bail set at $11,338.92.

—Amanda Aucoin, 32, of Bayou Lane in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of legend drugs levothyroxine sodium and levotab without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a warrant for charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

In September, narcotics detectives conducted a traffic stop on La. 182 in Morgan City. Aucoin, who was identified as a passenger in the vehicle, was found to have a large piece of methamphetamine, a glass pipe, and other illegal drug-related paraphernalia in her purse.

Detectives obtained a warrant for Aucoin’s arrest and located her at a business on Degravelle Road in Amelia. During her arrest, narcotics detectives received consent to search Aucoin’s vehicle and located pills, a digital scale, and a glass pipe used to consume methamphetamine. Aucoin was jailed with no bail set.

—John Yates Jr., 38, of Arenz Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:57 p.m. Wednesday for charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of a controlled dangerous substance law in a drug free zone, and a warrant for the charge of failure to appear on the charge of driving while intoxicated.

Narcotics detectives located Yates at his residence. During the arrest, detectives found methamphetamine, a bag of marijuana and a glass pipe used to consume methamphetamine on Yates’ person. The illegal drugs were located within 2,000 feet of a school.

Yates was jailed with no bail set.

—Therold James, 33, of Bayou Vista, was charged with criminal damage to property at 6:33 p.m. Wednesday.

A corrections deputy observed James, an inmate at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center, damage a facility phone. James remains incarcerated with no bail set.

—Jerome Broussard, 45, of 11th Street in Gretna, was arrested at 10:41 p.m. Wednesday for charges of general speed law violation and operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

A narcotics detective conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding on U.S. 90 in Patterson. A patrol deputy assisting with the investigation found that the driver, Broussard, had a suspended license. Broussard was released on a summons to appear in court Feb 7.

Blair reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 43 calls for service and reported the following arrests:

—Luiny DeLeon, 27, of Duke Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:06 a.m. Wednesday on charges of switched license plate, no driver’s license, registration required, expired vehicle inspection, and no insurance.

Patrol officers conducted a traffic stop when an officer noticed that the license plate being displayed on a vehicle in the area of Roderick Street was one which is commonly displayed on a truck.

DeLeon was identified as the operator of the vehicle.

Blair said that according to reports, the license plate displayed was confirmed to belong to another vehicle, the inspection sticker was expired, and the vehicle was not properly insured as required by Louisiana law.

DeLeon was also found not to possess a valid driver’s license. DeLeon was jailed.

—Kentrell Diggs, 25, of Opelousas Street in Donaldsonville, was arrested at 8:21 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant for probation violation.

Diggs was located at the Morgan City Police Department and was arrested on an active warrant held by the 6th Ward Morgan City Court. Diggs was jailed.

—Abram Granger Jr., 18, of Apple Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11 a.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Investigators with the Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division came in contact with Granger in regard to an unrelated investigation.

Blair said that according to reports, Granger was found to be in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Granger was jailed.

—Harold Sheets, 34, of Everett Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:12 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear for trial on Nov. 16.

Sheets was located and arrested in the area of Florida Alley on an active warrant held by the 6th Ward Morgan City Court. Sheets was jailed.

—Kellie Boudreaux, 34, of Shaw Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:50 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant on two counts of failure to appear to pay fine on Oct. 17.

Boudreaux was located and arrested at the Patterson Police Department on active warrants held by the 6th Ward Morgan City Court. Boudreaux was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrest.