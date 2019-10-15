police report 10-15

Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the following arrests:

Jude Boudreaux, 21, of Oneida Street, Charenton, was arrested Thursday on the charge of reckless operation, and was released on a summons.

Jace Gachassin, 20, of Crestview Drive, New Iberia, was arrested Thursday on the charge of reckless operation, and was released on a summons.

On Thursday, officers responded to a complaint in reference to two subjects riding recklessly.

During the investigation, Gachassin and Boudreaux were arrested.

Kevin Diggs, 41, of Royal Lane, Franklin, was arrested Sunday on the charge of disturbing the peace by fighting, and was released on a summons.

Officers responded to a tribal business in reference to a physical altercation. During the investigation, it was learned that Diggs was involved, and he was subsequently arrested.

Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly reported the following arrest:

Lee Moses, 74, of Weber Street, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 1:47 p.m. on a warrant dated for the charge of obscenity.

Moses was booked, processed, and released on a summons.