police report 10-14

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported the following arrests:

Shelby J. Levergne, 24, of 517 Leo Drive, Patterson, was arrested Thursday at 10:34 a.m. on charges of driving under suspension and driving on right side of road-exceptions.

A deputy patrolling the area of US 90 near Berwick observed a vehicle traveling in the left-hand lane for approximately a half-mile with no other vehicles in the right lane. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with Lavergne. Through the stop, Dispatch advised the deputy that Lavergne was driving with a suspended driver’s license. Lavergne was arrested and released on a summons.

Juvenile male, 16, of Jeanerette, was arrested Thursday at 10:11 p.m. for disturbing the peace-fighting.

A deputy at a location in Baldwin observed a fight in which a juvenile male struck a female. The juvenile male was transported to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office for booking and was subsequently released into the custody of a guardian pending Juvenile Court proceedings.

Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly reported the following arrest:

Wallace Fleming Jr., 69, of Sixth Street, Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 8:48 a.m. on a warrant for the charge of two counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Fleming was booked, processed, and released on a $7,000 bond.

Demetre Mitchell, 27, of Cedar Street, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 2:55 p.m., on the charge of theft by shoplifting.

Mitchell was booked, processed, and released on a $1,500 bond.

Dean Darby, 29, of Seventh Street, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 12:59 a.m. on charges of disturbing the peace by intoxication, disturbing the peace by profaned language, and a warrant for 3rd Ward City Court for failure to appear on the charge of disturbing the peace.

Darby was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

Lanny Martin Jr., 33 of Second Street, Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 10:46 p.m. on the charge of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

Martin was booked, processed, and released on a $3,500 bond.