Police Repoerts 1-18-18

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Ronald Jones Jr., 37, of Anderson Street, Franklin, was arrested Tuesday at 4:28 p.m. on a warrant for 16th Judicial District Court for failure to appear on the charge of domestic abuse battery - first offense.

Jones was also arrested on a warrant for Thibodaux City Court for failure to appear on the charges of resisting an officer and direct contempt - three counts. Jones was additionally charged with possession of schedule I narcotics synthetic marijuana and possession of a legend drug without a prescription. Jones was booked, processed, and held on a $5,000 bond.

Quincy Jones, 37, of Wilson Street, Jeanerette, was arrested Tuesday at 4:52 p.m. on charges of resisting an officer by false identification and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jones was additionally charged on a warrant for Terrebonne Parish for failure to appear on the charge of child support and a warrant for Iberia Parish for failure to appear on charges of speeding and no driver’s license. Jones was booked, processed, and held on a $700 bond.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported the following arrests:

Druvan Robinson, 20, of Berwick, was additionally charged Tuesday at 8:32 a.m. with battery of a correctional officer.

Robinson, an inmate at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center, struck a correctional deputy. Robinson remains incarcerated.

Cord Green, 29, of 812 Ida St., Texarkana, Arkansas, was arrested Tuesday at 10:19 p.m. on warrants for charges of failure to register as a sex offender and failure to pay annual registration fee as a sex offender.

Green was transferred from another agency to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on the warrants. The warrants were issued after a detective with the Sex Offender Compliance Section found that Green failed to meet the state requirements as a convicted sex offender. No bail is set. Information on registered sex offenders in St. Mary Parish can be accessed at http://www.sheriffalerts.com/cap_main.php?office=54360.

Mickayla Diggs, 17, of 117 Grand Villa Court, Houma, was arrested Tuesday at 2:24 p.m. on the charge of disturbing the peace offensive language.

A deputy responded to a call for service about a female subject in the roadway on US 90 in Bayou Vista. While speaking with the subjects involved and witnesses, the deputy found that Diggs was yelling and cursing in a parking lot and inside a business off US 90 in Bayou Vista. Diggs was released on a summons.

Juvenile male, 16, of Berwick, was arrested Tuesday at 10:45 a.m. on the charge of possession of Schedule IV clonazepam.

A school resource officer investigated a report of clonazepam pills being located at Patterson High School on Jan. 9. The school resource officer collected evidence that one juvenile male student brought pills to school and gave them to another juvenile male student. With the assistance of school administrators, the pills that were given were found on the second student. The juvenile was charged and then released to a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

This is the second arrest in the case.