Police: Marijuana was intended for sale; drug proceeds found

A 36-year-old Houma man was arrested in Morgan City after police located marijuana intended to be sold and cash believed to be from illegal drug sales, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Eric Scott Stelly, 36, of Canal Street in Houma, was arrested at 9:03 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and transaction involving proceeds from drug transactions.

Narcotic detectives conducting an investigation came into contact with Stelly in a parking lot on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

During the investigation, detectives located suspected marijuana, which was intended for sale in the Morgan City area, Blair said. Detectives also seized $492 in cash, which was suspected sales from illegal narcotics, Blair said. Stelly was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 28 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Davontraye Jacoby Johnson, 24, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with three counts of failure to appear to pay a fine. Johnson was located at St. Mary Parish jail and arrested on a city court warrant. He was jailed.

—Anquino Michael Weston, 19, of Lori Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 7:50 p.m. Tuesday on charges of no seat belt, possession of marijuana first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Sixth Street and Brashear Avenue and identified the driver as Weston. During the stop, officers located suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia in Weston’s possession, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Olivia Stewart Guarisco, 25, of Arenz Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:25 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of possession of Xanax. Guarisco turned herself in at the police department on a warrant and was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that deputies responded to 33 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Christopher Pollard, 33, of Shannon Street in Patterson, was arrested at 4:29 p.m. Wednesday on four warrants charging him with failure to appear in court.

Pollard was located at the Monroe jail on warrants. Pollard was transported to the St. Mary Parish jail with bail set at $206,781.35.

—Jennifer Britt, 43, of Sunset Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 4:03 p.m. Tuesday on charges of driving under suspension and expired or no inspection sticker.

A deputy patrolling the Bayou Vista area observed a vehicle with no inspection sticker. A traffic stop was conducted, and Britt, the driver, had a suspended driver’s license, Smith said. She was issued a summons to appear in court June 19.

—Julia Bailey, 58, of Two Brothers Street in Amelia, was arrested at 8:50 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy responded to a medical emergency at a home in Amelia. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Bailey who was non-responsive, the sheriff said.

Acadian Ambulance and first responder personnel arrived and rendered aid. Upon further investigation, several items of drug paraphernalia were located, Smith said. Bailey was issued a summons to appear in court June 19.

—Chad Michael Bertrand, 34, of Fourth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 9:13 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear in court.

A deputy received information that Bertrand was at a business in Berwick. The deputy went to the business and made contact with Bertrand. He was jailed with bail set at $66,065.62.

—Joseph Jude Harris, 38, of Friendship Alley in Amelia, was arrested at 5:46 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law (drug-free zone). Bail was set at $10,000.

—Edward Lamont Williams, 43, of Friendship Alley in Amelia, was arrested at 5:46 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law (drug-free zone). Bail was set at $14,000.

On Tuesday, narcotics detectives conducted a search warrant in the 100 block of Friendship Alley in Amelia and located Harris and Williams. During the investigation, drugs were found in the home, which is within 2,000 feet of a church, Smith said. Harris and Williams were jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrest:

—John LaCoste, 34, of Lipari Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:22 p.m. Tuesday on charges of domestic abuse battery and a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant charging him with simple criminal damage to property. No bail was set yet.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrest:

—Nolberta Mejia, 40, of Aucoin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday on charges of no driver’s license and headlights required. Mejia posted $252 bail.