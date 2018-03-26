Police: Marijuana found packaged for sale

Two people were arrested Friday on drug charges after Morgan City police searched a home and found marijuana that was individually packaged for sale, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Leroy Davis III, 26, of First Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:23 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, transactions involving proceeds from controlled dangerous substance activity, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

—Laquesha K. Davis, 28, of First Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:23 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana, illegal use of controlled dangerous substance in the presence of juveniles and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

Narcotics division executed a search warrant at a home in the area of First Street. Leroy Davis III was developed as a suspect in the investigation. Laquesha Davis and a juvenile were also located in the home, Blair said.

A search produced a large amount of suspected marijuana that was individually packaged for sale, and money that was believed to be derived from illicit sales, Blair said.

Laquesha Davis was also in possession of suspected marijuana, Blair said. The incident took place in a drug-free zone. Leroy Davis III and Laquesha Davis were both jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 144 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Tanner J. Scarbrough, 18, of Bayou Black Drive in Gibson, was arrested Friday on a warrant charging him with theft of a firearm.

Scarbrough was located and arrested at the Berwick Police Department on a Morgan City police warrant. The warrant stems from an investigation that began March 9 in regard to a theft of a firearm.

Scarbrough was developed as a suspect in the investigation. Police found evidence linking Scarbrough to the crime, Blair said. The investigation continued and warrants were prepared for Scarbrough’s arrest. Scarbrough was jailed.

—Christopher M. Williford, 33, of Chetta Lane in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. Friday on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of hydrocodone, possession of alprazolam, disregard of traffic controls and following vehicles too closely.

Patrol officers observed a motorcycle in the area of Railroad Avenue following too closely behind another vehicle, almost striking it, Blair said. The motorcycle was also observed failing to stop at a stop sign in the area.

A stop was initiated, and Williford was identified as the driver. Williford was in possession of suspected cocaine, hydrocodone and alprazolam, Blair said. Williford was jailed.

—Vincent A. Thomas Jr., 24, of Fourth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:26 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with 13 counts of failure to appear to pay a fine.

Thomas was located and arrested at St. Mary Parish jail on a Morgan City Court warrant. Thomas was jailed.

—Jared Porche, 38, of Sycamore Street in Raceland, was arrested at 4:37 p.m. Friday on charges of driving under suspension and failure to use restraints.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of La. 182, and the driver was not properly restrained. A stop was initiated, and Porche was identified as the driver. Porche had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. Porche was jailed.

—James P. Chaisson, 51, of W. 200 North Street in Orem, Utah, was arrested at 2:51 p.m. Saturday on charges of driving under suspension, possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle and on a fugitive warrant.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of La. 182 with improper equipment. A stop was initiated, and Chaisson was identified as the driver.

Chaisson had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. Chaisson was in possession of an alcoholic beverage in the motor vehicle.

Checks revealed that Chaisson held an active arrest warrant through the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. Chaisson was jailed.

—Scott J. Comeaux Sr., 39, of Roselawn Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:42 a.m. Saturday on warrants charging him with contempt of court and probation violation.

Comeaux was located and arrested in the area of Roselawn Drive on city court warrants. Comeaux was jailed.

—Taylor Caldwell, 23, of Live Oak Drive in Brusly, was arrested at 12:28 a.m. Sunday on a fugitive warrant.

Caldwell was located and arrested in the area of Brashear Avenue on a West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant. Caldwell was jailed.

—Ashlyn R. Gros, 26, of Sun Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 6:31 p.m. Sunday on a fugitive warrant and a warrant charging her with theft less than $1,000.

Gros was located and arrested in the area of La. 182 on warrants for Morgan City police and the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. The Morgan City police warrant stems from a March 6 investigation when officers responded to the area of Victor II Boulevard in regard to a theft.

Gros was developed as a suspect. Gros allegedly took an item belonging to the victim, Blair said. The investigation continued, and warrants were prepared for Gros’ arrest. Gros was jailed.

—Jacob T. Bergeron, 38, of Sugarcane Road in Houma, was arrested at 7:40 p.m. Sunday on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant charging him with criminal neglect of family and a 17th Judicial District Court warrant charging him with failure to appear for a child support hearing.

Bergeron was located and arrested in the area of Front Street on active arrest warrants held by the 16th and 17th judicial district courts. Bergeron was jailed.

—Michelle Ocasio, 40, of Cypress Street in Amelia, was arrested at 7:57 p.m. Sunday on charges of DWI first offense, improper lane usage and possession of hydrocodone.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Victor II Boulevard in regard to a vehicle being operated in a reckless manner. A description of the vehicle was obtained. When officers arrived in the area, they located the vehicle.

The vehicle was being operated in an erratic manner, Blair said. A stop was initiated, and Ocasio was identified as the driver. Ocasio was in an intoxicated state and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said.

Ocasio refused to submit to a chemical test for intoxication, Blair said. During a search, Ocasio was found in possession of suspected hydrocodone. Ocasio was jailed.

—Zachary Trahan, 17, of Aucoin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:07 p.m. Sunday on a warrant charging him with disturbing the peace.

Trahan was located and arrested in the area of Aucoin Street on a warrant. The warrant stems from a Jan. 31 investigation when Trahan allegedly caused a disturbance in the presence of the victim, Blair said.

The investigation continued and warrants were prepared for Trahan’s arrest. Trahan was jailed.

—Seth Martin, 26, of Morgan City, was arrested at 11:45 p.m. Sunday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for arraignment.

Martin was located and arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Martin was jailed.

—Katherine V. Stoute, 26, of Mallard Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:06 a.m. Monday on charges of possession of Subutex, possession of marijuana and driving under suspension.

—Donovan Pederson, 37, of Domino Street in Patterson, was arrested at 3:06 a.m. Monday on a charge of possession of Clonazepam.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Wren Street with improper equipment. A stop was initiated, and Stoute was identified as the driver. Pederson was identified as an occupant.

Stoute was in possession of suspected Subutex and marijuana, Blair said. She also had a suspended driver’s license. Pederson was in possession of suspected Clonazepam, Blair said. Stoute and Pederson were jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 120 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Blake Dinger, 25, of Neptune Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 4:28 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.

A deputy located Dinger at a business in Bayou Vista on the warrant. Dinger was jailed.

—George Harvey III, 36, of Cane Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 11:54 p.m. Friday on a charge of battery of a dating partner.

—Aketa Francis, 25, of Pacific Street in Berwick, was arrested at 11:54 p.m. Friday on a charge of battery of a dating partner.

A deputy responded to a disturbance involving a domestic related dispute at a residence in Bayou Vista. The deputy collected evidence that Harvey and Francis committed a battery upon each other during an argument. Both Harvey and Francis were jailed. Harvey was released on $2,500 bail. Francis was transferred to another facility for housing.

—Brandon Berger, 40, of Charlotte Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 11:37 p.m. Sunday on a charge of monetary instrument abuse.

A deputy investigated a report of a person attempting to use counterfeit bills to pay for items at a store in Bayou Vista, Anslum said. The person was identified as Berger. The deputy found that Berger tried to pay for items using fake $20 bills. Berger was jailed with no bail set.

—Tyresha Dugar, 27, of Murphy Street in Patterson, was arrested at 11:54 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana second offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy stopped to check on a motorist parked on the road on Friendship Alley in Amelia. The deputy identified the sole occupant of the vehicle as Dugar and smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the SUV, Anslum said.

During a search of the vehicle, the deputy located a bag of marijuana and a cigar, Anslum said. Dugar was released on a summons to appear in court May 30.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported the following arrests:

—Breanna Hillebran, 20, of Kem Street in Patterson, was arrested at 6:37 a.m. Saturday on charges of simple battery and disturbing the peace. Hillebran posted $703 bail.

—Emily Borel, 25, of David Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:37 a.m. Saturday on charges of simple battery and disturbing the peace and on a warrant charging her with failure to appear on a traffic violation. Borel posted $1,090 bail.

—Herman Span Jr., 48, of Williams Street in Patterson, was arrested at 12:03 a.m. Sunday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting. Span was jailed on $431 cash bail.

—Jamarius Jamal Dugar, 26, of Murphy Street in Patterson, was arrested at 12:03 a.m. Sunday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting. Dugar was jailed on $431 cash bail.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.