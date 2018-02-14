Police: Man tried to sell drugs to undercover officer

A 30-year-old Siracusaville man was caught Tuesday after attempting to sell drugs to an undercover Morgan City police officer, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Dearius D. Kenner, 30, of Grace Street in Siracusaville, was arrested at 6:32 p.m. Tuesday on charges of conspiracy to distribute marijuana, conspiracy to distribute alprazolam, possession of MDMA, transactions involving proceeds from controlled dangerous substance activity and a warrant charging him with two counts of failure to appear for arraignment.

Narcotics division investigators began an investigation in regard to the distribution of illicit narcotics in the Morgan City area. During the investigation, Kenner was identified as the person attempting to sell the illicit drugs, Blair said.

An investigator acting in an undercover capacity established contact with Kenner at which time they negotiated the sale and purchase of marijuana and alprazolam, Blair said.

Kenner agreed to meet the undercover agent at a business in the area of La. 182. When he arrived he was taken into custody and was in possession of suspected marijuana, alprazolam and MDMA, also known as ecstasy, Blair said. Kenner was also found to be in possession of cash believed to be derived from the sale of illicit drugs, Blair said. Kenner was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 65 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Abram M. Granger Jr., 18, of Apple Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:06 p.m. Monday on charges of no driver’s license, inspection required, failure to secure registration and switched license plates.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Belanger Street acting in a suspicious manner. Upon seeing the officer the operator quickly turned into a home and turned off its lights, Blair said.

A stop was initiated on the vehicle, and Granger, the driver, did not have a valid driver’s license, Blair said. The vehicle he was operating had an expired inspection sticker, no registration, and the license plate that was displayed belonged to another vehicle, Blair said. Granger was jailed.

—Neil C. Loupe, 47, of North Prescott Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on charges of DWI first offense, improper lighting and no driver’s license on person.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Sixth Street without illuminated headlights or tail lights. A stop was initiated, and Loupe, the driver, did not have his driver’s license with him at the time of the stop, Blair said.

Loupe was also in an intoxicated state and performed poorly on a field sobriety test. Loupe refused to submit to a chemical test for intoxication, Blair said. Loupe was jailed.

—Blake M. Dinger, 24, of Aycock Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:01 p.m. Tuesday on warrant charging him with failure to appear to pay a probation fee and failure to appear to pay a fine.

Dinger was located and arrested in the area of Seventh Street on city court warrants. Dinger was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported the following arrests and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

A 22-year-Patterson man was charged Saturday in connection with two separate domestic abuse incidents, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

—Austin Ray, 22, of Roussel Street in Patterson, was arrested at 11:49 a.m. Saturday on a charge of domestic abuse battery and on a Patterson Police Department warrant charging him with domestic abuse battery.

A deputy conducted an investigation into a battery that occurred at a business in Bayou Vista. The deputy found evidence that Ray pushed and struck a woman in a parking lot, Anslum said. The deputy and Patterson Police located Ray at a home on Tiffany Street in the Patterson area. Following the investigation, the deputy transported Ray to parish jail for booking. No bail is set.

—Sierra Vincent, 28, of Oak Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:05 p.m. Sunday on a charge of obstruction of justice.

A deputy responded to a vehicle crash on U.S. 90 in Bayou Vista. The deputy made contact with the owner of the vehicle, Vincent, and advised her that the vehicle was unsafe to drive, Anslum said.

Vincent then drove the vehicle away from the crash scene while the deputy was conducting the investigation, Anslum said. The deputy located the vehicle and Vincent at a home on Carol Road in Bayou Vista. Vincent was transported to parish jail for booking and then released on $1,500 bail.

—Michael Walker, 30, of Palmer Creek Drive in Saucier, Mississippi, was arrested at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of general speed law violation and operating a vehicle with an expired driver’s license.

A deputy conducting a traffic stop on La. 182 in Bayou Vista identified an occupant of the vehicle as Walker and located the active warrant for his arrest. The deputy transported Walker to parish jail with bail set at $400.

—Jeffrey Robinson, 35, of Pine Bayou Circle in Monroe, was arrested at 9:55 p.m. Tuesday on a St. Charles Parish warrant charging him with failure to appear for a court hearing.

A deputy monitoring traffic on U.S. 90 in Amelia observed a vehicle moving 81 mph in a posted 70 mph zone. The deputy conducted a traffic stop, identified the driver as Robinson, and located the active warrant for his arrest.

Robinson was cited for the speeding violation and transported to parish jail for booking on the warrant. No bail is set.

—Hector Ruiz-Santos, 36, of Shivers Street in Patterson, was arrested at 12:19 a.m. Wednesday on charges of improper lane usage, possession of open alcoholic containers in motor vehicles and resisting an officer by flight.

A deputy on U.S. 90 in Bayou Vista observed a vehicle cross the fog line and centerline of the roadway. The deputy initiated a traffic stop.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop, continuing to drive into Morgan City before pulling over on the shoulder of the roadway, Anslum said. The deputy identified the driver as Ruiz-Santos ad observed an open beer can inside the vehicle, Anslum said.

Following the investigation, Ruiz-Santos was transported to parish jail for booking. Ruiz-Santos was released on $2,250 bail.

—Nikki Mayon, 36, of South Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 10:58 p.m. Sunday on a warrant charging her with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Narcotics detectives located Mayon on the warrant at a home on South Road. The warrant was issued following a December 2017 investigation into illegal drug activity in the Patterson area, Anslum said. Mayon was released on a summons to appear in court May 2.

—Galen Ford, 25, of Morgan City, was additionally charged at 1:30 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of expired motor vehicle inspection and no motor vehicle insurance. Ford was already incarcerated at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center when a correctional deputy received the active warrant for his arrest. No bail is set.

—William Carr, 28, of Clemons Street in Patterson, was arrested at 3:09 p.m. Friday on a charge of theft. A deputy responded to a report of shoplifting at a store in Bayou Vista.

The deputy found evidence that Carr concealed items in a bag he was carrying with the intent of stealing the merchandise, Anslum said. Carr was released on a summons to appear in court May 2.

—Jody Cubbedge Jr., 41, of Uranus Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 2:12 a.m. Saturday on a warrant charging him with monetary instrument abuse.

A deputy patrolling La. 182 in the Patterson area stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The deputy identified the driver as Cubbedge and located the active warrant for his arrest.

The warrant stems from an investigation in January when deputies received a report that counterfeit money was used at a business in Bayou Vista, Anslum said. The deputy positively identified Cubbedge as the person who paid for goods at the store with a fake $100 bill, Anslum said. Cubbedge was jailed with no bail set.

—Dane Farrington Jr., 36, of Keith Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:50 p.m. Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of possession of Schedule I drugs, second offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Farrington turned himself in at parish jail on other charges. During booking, a correctional deputy located the active warrant for his arrest. No bail is set.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported the following arrests:

—Markell Davis, 19, of Hickory Street in Patterson, was arrested at 12:56 p.m. Friday on charges for two counts of simple criminal damage to property and three counts for simple burglary. Davis was jailed on $150,000 bail.

—Kizmet Gant, 26, of Francis Street in Berwick, was arrested at 5:03 p.m. Monday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting. Gant posted $458 bail.

—Johnisha L. Ayers, 23, of Fifth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:03 p.m. Monday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting. Ayers posted $458 bail.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—A juvenile male, 14, was arrested at 10:27 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of criminal trespassing. He was released to a guardian.