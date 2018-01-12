Police: Man struck victim in front of child

A 19-year-old Bourg man was accused Thursday of striking a victim in Morgan City in the presence of a small child, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Jorge L. Saucedo-Juarez, 19, of South Jamon Street in Bourg, was arrested at 12:35 p.m. Thursday on charges of domestic abuse battery-child endangerment law and unlawful production of fraudulent documents.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Federal Avenue in regard to a domestic disturbance. Officers arrived, and Saucedo-Juarez was identified as one of the people involved, Blair said.

Saucedo-Juarez and the victim were engaged in a verbal altercation when Saucedo-Juarez allegedly struck the victim in the presence of a small child, Blair said. During the initial contact with Saucedo-Juarez he provided identification documentation that was found to be fraudulent, Blair said. Saucedo-Juarez was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 41 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Gage Ford, 26, of Ditch Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 9 a.m. Thursday on warrants charging him with possession of marijuana second offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ford was located and arrested at the police department on warrants. The warrants stem from a Jan. 7 investigation when officers came in contact with Ford on an unrelated matter in the area of Short Street.

Ford was in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. The investigation continued and warrants were prepared for his arrest. Ford was jailed. The investigation is still ongoing.

—Kendell Johnson, 32, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:04 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with three counts of failure to appear to pay fine. Johnson was located and arrested in the area of U.S. 90 on a city court warrant. Johnson was jailed.

—Johnathon Priestley, 24, of Fourth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:15 p.m. Thursday on a charge of simple battery

Jail officers responded to the cell block in regard to a disturbance. Priestley was identified as one of the inmates involved. Police learned that Priestley struck another inmate during an altercation, Blair said. Priestley remains in jail.

—Chris J. Boudreaux, 50, of McDermott Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:33 p.m. Thursday on warrants charging him with failure to appear to pay a probation fee and failure to appear to pay a fine.

Boudreaux was located and arrested in the area of McDermott Drive on city court warrants. Boudreaux was jailed.

—Shekera M. Sylvester, 38, of Short Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:31 p.m. Thursday on a fugitive warrant for the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Sylvester was located and arrested in the area of Seventh Street on a warrant. Sylvester was jailed.

—Lushawda Zachary, 34, of Wedell Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:57 a.m. Friday on charges of DWI first offense, possession of cocaine and improper turning.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Eighth Street negotiate an improper turn. A stop was initiated, and Zachary, the driver, was in an intoxicated state, Anslum said. Zachary performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was in possession of suspected cocaine, Blair said.

Zachary registered 0.131 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. Zachary was jailed.

—Mardoqueo Enriquez, 28, of Third Street in Berwick, was arrested at 4:22 a.m. Friday on charges of no driver’s license and improper lane usage.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of La. 182 swerving from lane to lane. A stop was initiated, and Enriquez, the driver, did not have a valid license, Blair said. Enriquez was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 31 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Jonathan Gandy, 33, of North Tonti Street in New Orleans, was arrested at 11:55 a.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of suboxone.

A deputy responded to a call for service regarding a Schedule IV drug being found at a location on Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista. The deputy found evidence that the suboxone strip belonged to Gandy, Anslum said. Gandy was released on a summons to appear in court April 2.

—Aaron Comeaux, 32, of Saturn Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 4:44 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of methamphetamine and improper tail lights.

While booking Comeaux into the parish jail, a correctional deputy located the active warrant for his arrest. Bail is set at $6,750.

—Frankie Edwards, 60, of Friendship Alley in Amelia, was arrested at 6:24 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana.

Narcotics detectives patrolling Amelia smelled the odor of marijuana coming from a residence on Friendship Alley. Detectives received consent to enter the home, Anslum said. Detectives spoke with several people inside, including Edwards.

Edwards reached into his pocket and handed over marijuana to detectives, Anslum said. Edwards was released on a summons to appear in court on April 2, 2018.

—A juvenile female, 16, of Patterson, was arrested at 7:15 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana.

Narcotics detectives responded to a call for service regarding a possible disturbance at a business in Bayou Vista. Detectives made contact with a juvenile inside a vehicle and smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the car, Anslum said.

Detectives located a marijuana cigar inside the vehicle by the juvenile, Anslum said. Following the investigation, the juvenile was released to a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Derek Harrell, 31, of Carolyn Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 8:38 p.m. Thursday on charges of driving under suspension and license plate light required. Harrell posted $1,250 bail.