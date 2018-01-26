Police: Man struck officer after learning of warrant

A 24-year-old Morgan City man allegedly struck an officer when he tried to run from police after learning he was wanted on a drug warrant, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Dequante Wesley, 24, of Orange Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:51 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with distribution of marijuana and on charges of battery on a police officer, resisting an officer and possession of marijuana second offense.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Roderick Street in regard to a theft. Officers arrived, and Wesley was identified as one of the people involved.

Wesley had an active arrest warrant. Upon learning of the warrant, Wesley allegedly struck an officer and fled on foot, Blair said. Wesley was apprehended a short time later and in possession of suspected marijuana, Blair said.

The warrant stems from a Nov. 4, 2017, investigation in which Wesley is accused of selling marijuana to another person, Blair said. The investigation continued and warrants were prepared for his arrest. Wesley was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 44 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Juan Feliciano IV, 25, of Allison Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:26 p.m. Thursday on charges of driving under suspension, no insurance and improper turning.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Elm Street negotiate an improper turn. A stop was initiated, and Feliciano was identified as the driver.

Feliciano had a suspended driver’s license, and the vehicle he was operating did not have proper insurance, Blair said. Feliciano was jailed.

—Rasta A. Johnson, 17, of Lawrence Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4 p.m. Thursday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting.

Patrol officers responded to Morgan City High School in regard to a fight. Officers arrived, and Johnson was identified as one of the people involved. Johnson was involved in a fist fight with another person, Blair said. Johnson was jailed.

—Payton A.N. Bailey, 21, of Lake Palourde Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:22 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear to pay a probation fee.

Bailey was located and arrested in the area of Grizzaffi Street on a city court warrant. Bailey was jailed.

—Keiera Wood, 21, of Canary Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:31 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging her with probation violation and a warrant charging her with two counts of failure to appear to pay a fine.

Wood was located and arrested in the area of Sixth Street on city court warrants. Wood was jailed.

—Kim M. Stelly, 41, of Edwins Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 12:09 a.m. Friday on charges of DWI first offense, possession of marijuana and improper lane usage.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in an erratic manner in the area of Sixth Street. A stop was initiated, and Stelly was identified as the driver.

Stelly was in an intoxicated state and performed poorly on field sobriety test, Blair said. Stelly was also in possession of suspected marijuana, Blair said.

Stelly was registered 0.144 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair sad. Stelly was jailed.

—Jose Merida, 46, of Roderick Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:16 a.m. Friday on charges of DWI second offense and improper lighting.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of La. 182 with improper lighting. A stop was initiated, and Merida was identified as the driver.

Merida was in an intoxicated state and refused a field sobriety test, Blair said. Merida registered 0.077 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. Merida was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 37 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrest in east St. Mary Parish:

—Kendrick Jones, 25, of Diane Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:37 p.m. Thursday on charges of speeding and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of direct contempt of court, speeding in a construction zone, expired driver’s license and failure to honor written promise to appear.

A deputy monitoring traffic on U.S. 90 in Bayou Vista observed a vehicle speeding 69 mph in a 55 mph zone and conducted a traffic stop. The deputy identified the driver as Jones and located the active warrant for his arrest, Anslum said. Jones was booked into parish jail and then released on $680 bail.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrests:

—Damian Brown, 35, of Fortins Street in Berwick, was arrested at 8:28 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, monetary instrument abuse and resisting an officer. Brown was awaiting bail to be set.

—Latifha Friels, 24, of Fifth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:06 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging her with theft. Friels posted $1,500 bail.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.