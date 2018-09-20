Police: Man, speeding in school zone, arrested on drug charges

A 31-year-old man was booked on drug and other charges after Morgan City police saw the vehicle he was driving speeding in a school zone, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Isaias Mondragon, 31, of Morgan City, was arrested at 7:52 a.m. Wednesday on charges of speeding, no driver’s license, no insurance, switched license plate, no registration, possession of marijuana first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers observed a motorcycle pass another vehicle in a posted school zone and travel faster than the 15 mph speed limit. After stopping the vehicle the officer learned that the driver did not have a valid driver’s license, Blair said.

During the stop, the officer learned that the license plate had been switched, and the vehicle had no insurance, Blair said. The driver, Mondragon, was in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Mondragon was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 53 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Robert Folse, 23, of Morgan City, was arrested at 2:44 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer by giving false information.

Officers were in the area of Fifth Street and stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. During the stop, officers spoke with the driver later identified as Folse. While speaking with Folse, officers located a glass pipe and a metal grinder, Blair said.

Officer also learned that Folse had given them the wrong date of birth and the wrong first name during the stop, Blair said. Folse was jailed.

—Lamarcus Francois, 24, of Morgan City, was arrested at 4:56 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear to pay a fine for resisting an officer.

Francois was located in the area of Short Street in Morgan City. While officers were speaking with Francois, they learned that he had outstanding warrants for city court, Blair said. Francois was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 37 complaints and reported the following arrest:

—Brent Dalton, 38, of Sydney Jo Lane in Berwick, was arrested at 3:24 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with possession of Subutex.

A detective with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Section was dispatched to a home on Sydney Jo Lane in Berwick after being contacted by the Berwick Police Department.

The Berwick Police Department had learned of an active warrant for Dalton and detained him. The detective made contact upon arrival at the home with the officers and Dalton. Dalton was booked into jail and then released on $1,500 bail.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Adam Roy, 32, of Arcemont Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 7:19 p.m. Wednesday on charges of no turn signal, driving under suspension and on a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant charging him with criminal neglect of family. Bail was set at $252 on the Berwick police charges and $26,491.72 on the sheriff’s office warrant.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported the following arrest:

—David M. Joseph, 63, of Roy Guidry Road in Youngsville, was arrested at 12:40 a.m. Thursday on charges of DWI first offense and speeding 79 mph in a 55 mph zone. Bail was set at $2,750.