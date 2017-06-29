Police: Man had marijuana during home search

A 31-year-old Franklin man was in possession of marijuana at a Morgan City home Wednesday after officers responded to a 911 hang-up call, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Anthony James, 31, of La. 83 in Franklin, was arrested at 11:57 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of juveniles and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

Patrol officers responded to a home in the area of Terrebonne Street in Morgan City in regard to a complaint of a 911 hang-up call. Officers arrived and could smell marijuana coming from the home.

Police located people in the home, and James was identified as a suspect. A search warrant was obtained by the Morgan City Police Department Narcotics Division.

The K-9 Division was used, and K-9 Lady alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics. A search of the area produced a large amount of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia. There were two small children in the home at the time of the incident.

James allegedly admitted to the suspected marijuana belonging to him, Blair said. Investigators found evidence that the suspected marijuana was destined to be sold. The area where the incident took place was within a drug-free zone. James was jailed.

Blair reported responding to 38 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Jeremy E. Gamble Jr., 19, of Elaine Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday on charges of monetary instrument abuse and improper equipment.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard with improper equipment which caused the license plate to be obscured.

A stop was initiated and Gamble was identified as the driver of the vehicle. Gamble was found to be in possession of $20 of counterfeit money, Blair said. Gamble was jailed.

—Imani J. Wynn, 26, of Crosby Street in Savannah, Georgia, was arrested at 3 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for five counts of failure to appear for trial. Wynn was located and arrested at the police department on warrants. Wynn was jailed.

—Trudy Domangue, 48, of Front Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:39 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear for trial. Domangue was located and arrested in the area of Front Street on warrants. Domangue was jailed.

—Michael F. Cross, 31, of Belanger Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:01 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of contempt of court.

During court proceedings, Cross began to cause a disturbance by using profanity, Blair said. Cross was held in contempt of court at which time he was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported responding to 40 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Scott Mayon, 46, of Hebert Street in Amelia, was arrested at 1:52 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of criminal damage to property.

While on a separate call for service on Hebert Lane, a deputy received a complaint that a vehicle had been damaged. The deputy collected evidence that Mayon struck the victim’s vehicle with a garden hose and dented it, Hebert said. Mayon was released on a summons to appear in court Sept. 8.

—Jessica Oneal, 34, of North Wind Circle in Carencro, was arrested at 3:06 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

A deputy investigating a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 90 in Patterson found that one of the drivers, Oneal, had a suspended license. Oneal was released on a summons to appear in court Sept. 8.

—Bobby Mouton, 42, of Tall Timbers Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 4:28 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of marijuana.

A deputy transported Mouton from the Patterson Police Department to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

—Summer Billiot, 32, of Bayou Vista, was additionally charged at 12:59 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging her with theft of goods and remaining where forbidden.

During booking, a correctional officer located the active warrant for Billiot. The warrant stems from a Sept. 3, 2015, complaint of shoplifting at a store in Bayou Vista.

The responding deputy collected evidence that Billiot attempted to return a stolen item for a refund. The deputy also learned that Billiot had been previously banned from the store. Billiot remains incarcerated at the Morgan City Police Department jail.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.