Police: Man fled from officers and struck tree

A 37-year-old Patterson man was caught Wednesday after fleeing from Morgan City police and crashing a vehicle into a tree, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Jovan M. Mosley, 37, of Bernard Street in Patterson, was arrested at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated obstruction of highway commerce, improper lighting, registration required, driving under suspension, flight from an officer, resisting an officer, license plate required and on a fugitive warrant.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of La. 182 in Morgan City with improper lighting. Officers attempted to initiate a stop on the vehicle when the vehicle fled. The driver operated the vehicle in an erratic manner passing vehicles and placing other motorists in harm’s way, Blair said.

The vehicle fled to the area of Youngs Road when the driver exited the vehicle with the vehicle still in motion. The vehicle continued to travel striking a tree where it came to rest, Blair said.

The driver fled on foot into a wooded area when officers gave chase. The subject resisted officers but was eventually taken into custody. Mosley was identified as the subject, Blair said.

A firearm was located in the vicinity of Mosely. He is prohibited from possessing due to him being a convicted felon, Blair said. Mosely had suspended driver’s license, and the vehicle he was operating was not properly registered and didn’t have a proper license plate, Blair said.

Mosely was also had an arrest warrant through the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. Mosely was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 50 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Ciara D. Percle, 31, of Fifth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:05 a.m. Wednesday on charges of disturbing the peace, criminal damage to property, possession of alprazolam and possession of drug paraphernalia and on warrants charging her with probation violation and four counts of failure to appear to pay a fine.

Patrol officers responded to a motel in the area of Eighth Street in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived, and Percle was identified. Percle had several active arrest warrants through city court.

Percle was also in possession of suspected alprazolam and drug paraphernalia, and she had allegedly damaged property belonging to the motel, Blair said. Percle was jailed.

—Stacy A. Antoine, 59, of Orange Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:17 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting.

—Teresa Bland, 48, of Mallard Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:17 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Robin Street in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived when Antoine and Bland were identified as the parties involved. Antoine and Bland were involved in a fist fight, Blair said. Both were jailed.

—Kimberly Mayon, 27, of Glenwood Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:09 p.m. Wednesday on warrants charging her with failure to return leased merchandise and failure to appear for arraignment.

Mayon was located and arrested in the area of Railroad Avenue on Morgan City police and 16th Judicial District Court warrants. The warrant from the Morgan City police stems from a Nov. 4, 2016, investigation when they responded to a business in the area of Seventh Street in regard to a person failing to return leased merchandise, Blair said.

Mayon was identified as the suspect in the investigation. Mayon allegedly leased merchandise from the business and failed to make any payments or return the merchandise, Blair said.

The investigation continued, and warrant was prepared for Mayon’s arrest. Mayon was jailed.

—Kenneth P. Jones, 31, of Bayou Black Drive in Gibson, was arrested at 4:16 a.m. Thursday on charges of possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000, driving under suspension, improper lighting and on a fugitive warrant.

—Amber A. Chatagnier, 32, of Smith Drive in Chauvin, was arrested at 4:16 a.m. Thursday on charges of resisting an officer by giving false information and on a fugitive warrant.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of La. 182 with improper lighting. A stop was initiated, and Jones was identified as the driver. Chatagnier was identified as an occupant but initially provided officers with a false name, Blair said.

The vehicle had been reported stolen through the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, Blair said. Jones had a suspended driver’s license and had active arrest warrants through the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, Blair said.

Chatagnier had warrants through the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office and Houma Police Department. Jones and Chatagnier were both jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 45 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Bryce Tabor, 23, of Hendricks Street in Patterson, was arrested at 2:56 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with possession of Xanax with intent to distribute, monetary instrument abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

On March 27, St. Mary Sheriff’s Office narcotics section detectives and members of the Morgan City Police Department narcotics division conducted a search warrant at a home on Hendricks Street.

Detectives located over $560 in counterfeit money, 47 Xanax pills and a digital scale all belonging to Tabor, the sheriff said. Detectives also found evidence that Tabor was selling the Xanax from the home in Patterson, Anslum said.

The location is within 2,000 feet of a church. This is the second arrest made in this case. Tabor was jailed with no bail set.

—A juvenile male, 16, of St. Martinville, was arrested at 11:53 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of theft. A deputy responded to a report of shoplifting at a store in Bayou Vista.

The deputy learned from store security personnel that the juvenile attempted to leave the store without paying for an item, Anslum said. The juvenile was released to a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

—Therold James, 33, of Bayou Vista, was additionally charged with criminal damage to property at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday. Correctional deputies at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center found that James, an inmate, damaged a fire sprinkler in a cell. James remains incarcerated.

Cathy Cross, 65, 370 Hunting Road, Franklin, LA was arrested on March 28, 2018 at 4:03 pm for theft. A deputy responded to a report of shoplifting at a store in Bayou Vista. The deputy learned from store security personnel that Cross concealed items in her purse and attempted to leave the store without paying for the items. Cross was released on a summons to appear in court on May 30, 2018.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Storm Griffin, 18, of Oregon Street in Berwick, was arrested at 3:02 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of disturbing the peace. Bail was set at $176.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.