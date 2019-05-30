Police: Man charged with theft over $1,000 in items

A 53-year-old man was charged with theft of items worth at least $1,000 stemming from two incidents earlier in May, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Ronald P. Picou, 53, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:12 a.m. Tuesday on warrants charging him with two counts of theft $1,000 to $5,000, six counts of failure to appear, one count of contempt of court and one count of probation violation.

Picou was located on Federal Avenue on warrants. The warrants are from May 10 and May 22 incidents when Picou allegedly stole items from the victim. Once at the police department, officers discovered recently issued warrants from city court. He was jailed.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 54 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Anthony Javonte Harris, 23, of Arizona Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of possession of marijuana second offense and a warrant charging him with failure to appear.

Officers responding to a suspicious person on Union Street came into contact with Harris. Harris was in possession of suspected synthetic marijuana, Blair said. A warrants check revealed a city court warrant. He was jailed.

—Tammy Sneed, 49, of Keith Street in Morgan City, was located and arrested at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging her with criminal damage to property.

Officers located Sneed on La. 182 on a warrant. The warrant is from a May 19 incident that alleges Sneed damaged the complainant’s property. She was jailed.

—Gary J. Ganaway, 28, of Marshall Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:21 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers were dispatched to a Marshall Street home in reference to illegal narcotics activity. Upon the officers’ arriving, they came into contact with Ganaway. During the investigation, they found Ganaway in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. He was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that deputies responded to 37 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrest in east St. Mary Parish:

—Alex Scott III, 40, of Tricia Court in New Orleans, was arrested at 1:50 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A deputy was patrolling the area of U.S. 90 in Bayou Vista when he observed a vehicle being operated without a working driver’s side taillight. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and contact was made with the driver and the passenger, identified as Scott.

With the assistance of the Berwick Police Department, a handgun was located inside the vehicle, Smith said. A background check on Scott revealed he was a convicted felon. He was jailed with no bail set.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Anedric Valentine, 43, of St. Lucy Street in Patterson, was arrested at 11:51 p.m. Tuesday on charges of simple criminal damage to property and domestic abuse battery. No bail was set.

—Shakettia Skinner, 28, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:01 p.m. Tuesday on charges of aggravated battery requiring medical attention and disturbing the peace. No bail was set yet.

—Brandy Skinner, 28, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:49 a.m. Wednesday on charges of simple battery and disturbing the peace. She posted $3,500 bail.

—Ashton Jones, 38, of Ratcliff Lane in Franklin, was arrested at 1:38 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant for telephone harassment. Jones posted $577 bail.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrests:

—Nathaniel Jones, 61, of Cherry Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:22 a.m. Tuesday on a Morgan City police warrant charging him with misdemeanor theft. Jones was transported to the Morgan City Police Department.

—Eric Leonard, 41, of Main Street in Patterson, was arrested at 1:52 p.m. Tuesday on charges of driving under suspension and no seat belt. Leonard posted $152 bail.

—Ashton Jones, 38, of Ratcliff Lane in Franklin, was arrested at 8:18 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of disturbing the peace. Jones posted $176 bail.

—Aubrey Daigle III, 19, of Francis Street in Berwick, was arrested at 8:18 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of disturbing the peace. Daigle posted $176 bail.