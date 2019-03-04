Police: Man charged with battery of dating partner, false imprisonment

Morgan City police arrested a man after he committed a battery on his girlfriend, refused to let her leave a motel room, committed a battery on another person and damaged a cell phone, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Ernest Lee Watkins, 26, of Jerome Court in Napoleonville, was arrested at 3:37 a.m. Sunday on charges of battery of a dating partner, simple battery, false imprisonment and criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Officers were dispatched to a motel in reference to a disturbance. Upon officers arriving, a witness identified Watkins as committing a battery on his girlfriend and was refusing her to leave the room, Blair said.

Officers also learned he had committed another battery on a second person on the scene and damaged a cell phone, Blair said. He was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 147 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Two juveniles, both 14, were arrested at 11:47 a.m. Friday on each a charge of disturbing the peace fighting.

—A juvenile, 12, was arrested at 11:47 a.m. Friday on a charge of simple battery.

Officers were dispatched to Morgan City Junior High School in reference to two students fighting. Officers arrested both juveniles, who were later released pending juvenile court action.

Police also learned that a 12-year-old juvenile at the school committed a battery on another student, Blair said. The juvenile was arrested and later released pending juvenile court action.

—Kelly Joseph Hukill II, 30, of Saturn Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:10 p.m. Friday on a charge of resisting an officer and Berwick police warrants charging him with domestic abuse battery and false imprisonment.

Officers received information Hukill was in the area of Federal Avenue and Brashear Avenue and was wanted by Berwick Police Department. Officers arrived in the area and located him walking in the area. He fled on foot from the officer when they attempted to stop him, Blair said. He was later located and jailed.

—Russell Quentin Francis Jr., 34, of Francis Street in Berwick, was arrested at 1:37 p.m. Friday on charges of resisting an officer, disturbing the peace, criminal mischief-false use of 911 and a warrant charging him with probation violation.

Officers were dispatched to a business on La. 70 in reference to a subject later identified as Francis making multiple calls through 911. When officers arrived, he caused a disturbance fled on foot to a second nearby business causing a disturbance, Blair said. While officers placed him under arrest he began to physically resist, Blair said. He was handcuffed and jailed.

—Justin Vosburg, 27, of Susan Court in Stephensville, was arrested at 2:37 p.m. Friday on a charge of possession of marijuana third offense and a warrant charging him with probation violation.

Officers came into contact with Vosburg on Federal Avenue and Brashear Avenue and learned of a warrant for his arrest through city court. He was arrested, and police found suspected marijuana in his possession, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Tammy Lynn Wilson, 47, of Willard Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:05 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging her with criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Officers came into contact with Wilson on Willard Street. Officers learned of a warrant through city court. She was jailed.

—Esdras De Leon Hernandez, 31, of South Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 8:07 p.m. Friday on charges of careless operation, no driver’s license and DWI first offense.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on La. 182. Hernandez, the driver, didn’t have a valid driver’s license, Blair said. Hernandez did poorly on a field sobriety test and registered 0.175 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Lennis J. Fryou, 62, of Onstead Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:28 p.m. Friday on charges of reckless operation and DWI.

Officers were dispatched to 1st Street in reference to a disturbance. Officers arrived on scene and learned a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle, Blair said. The pedestrian refused medical assistance on scene, Blair said.

Police learned Fryou was the driver of the vehicle and suspected driver impairment, Blair said. He later registered 0.122 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said.

—Terry Wilson Garrett, 63, of Bowman Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:24 a.m. Saturday on charges of careless operation, illuminating devices required and DWI first offense.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on La. 182 for a traffic violation. The driver was identified as Garrett, who did poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said. He later registered 0.108 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Alyssa Louise Ashmore, 29, of Front Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:04 a.m. Saturday on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant charging her with failure to appear for arraignment.

Officers located Ashmore on Front Street in Morgan City on active warrants through 16th District Court. She was jailed.

—Racquel Delaune Barber, 43, of Roderick Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:11 a.m. Saturday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear in court. Officers located Barber on Roderick Street on a city court warrant. She was jailed.

—Donte Jovan Harris, 23, of Mount Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:59 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana third offense, possession of methamphetamine and possession of MDMA.

Officers come into contact with Harris in the area of Fifth and Greenwood streets. Harris was in possession of illegal narcotics, Blair said.

Officers attempted to arrest Harris but began to pull away and resist officers, Blair said. He was placed in handcuffs and jailed.

—Brandi Durkins, 26, of Allison Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:48 a.m. Saturday on a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant charging her with theft.

Officers came into contact with Durkins on Allison Street and learned of the active warrant for her arrest through the St. Mary Sheriff’s Office. She was jailed.

—Richard Kight II, 36, of Mill Street in Lake Charles, was arrested at 7:42 p.m. Saturday on charges of driving on divided highways, no driver’s license, possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute, possession of buprenorphine hydrochloride, possession of alprazolam with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers were dispatched to La. 70 in reference to a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. Officers located the vehicle and identified the driver as Knight, who didn’t have a valid driver’s license, Blair said.

Police located suspected marijuana, buprenorphine hydrochloride and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Officers also located suspected oxycodone and alprazolam that was suspected for the intent to distribute, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Bradley Griffin, 39, of Terrebonne Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:52 p.m. Saturday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Officers were dispatched to a business on Federal Avenue in reference to Griffin causing a disturbance. Upon officers’ arrival, they located him walking away from the area in an intoxicated condition, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Brian Mark Metrejean Jr., 29, of Stafford Court in Pierre Part, was arrested at 9:41 p.m. Saturday on charges of improper lane usage and DWI second offense.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on Brashear Avenue and identified as Metrejean, who did poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said. He registered 0.182 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Ernest N. Mingo, 35, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:12 p.m. Saturday on warrants charging him with contempt of court and two counts of failure to appear in court.

Officers came into contact with Mingo on Federal Avenue. Officers learned of active warrants for his arrest through city court. He was jailed.

—Hector Iven Martinez, 28, of Murray Street in Mount Morris, New York, was arrested at 2:45 a.m. Sunday on charges of disturbing the peace and entering or remaining where forbidden.

Officers were dispatched to a business on La. 182 in reference to a subject causing a disturbance and refusing to leave the property. Officers arrived and identified Martinez as the subject refusing to leave, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Tyler Joseph Davidson, 25, of Pharr Street in Berwick, was arrested at 11:45 a.m. Sunday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and a 16th Judicial District Court warrant charging him with failure to appear for trial.

Officers came into contact with Davidson on La. 182 and learned of an active warrant for his arrest through 16th Judicial District Court. He was arrested and suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were located in his possession, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Trinity Harris, 19, of 11th Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:23 p.m. Sunday on a charge of possession of marijuana first offense and a 16th Judicial District Court warrant charging her with failure to appear for arraignment.

Officers came into contact the Harris on La. 182 and learned of an active warrant for 16th Judicial District Court. She was arrested and suspected marijuana was located in her possession, Blair said. She was jailed.

—Joshua Markee Williams Jr., 21, of Ponderosa Drive in Jackson, Mississippi, was arrested at 3 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Officers conducting an investigation at a motel came into contact with Williams. Police learned that he was in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Andrea Elizabeth Bellard, 29, of Rizzo Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:44 p.m. Sunday on charges of reckless operation of a vehicle, hit-and-run and DWI.

Officers were dispatched to hit-and-run crash on Levee Road. Police located the vehicle on Willard Street and identified the driver as Bellard, who did poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said. She later registered 0.128 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said.. She was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that deputies responded to 128 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Ralph Patterson, 62, of Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 4:14 a.m. Saturday on charges of three counts of aggravated assault on a police officer.

A deputy was dispatched to the 1100 block of Marguerite Street in Morgan City reference to a subject with an active warrant for his arrest. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the subject, Patterson, and advised him of the active warrant. Patterson was transported to parish jail with no bail set.

—Spencer Bourda, 28, of Joseph Street in Siracusa, was arrested at 1:31 p.m. Saturday on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

A deputy was dispatched to a disturbance at a home in the Siracusa area. Upon investigation, the deputy learned that there had been a physical altercation before the deputy arrived. Visible signs of abuse were present on the victim, Smith said. Bourda was jailed with bail set at $10,000.

—Luc Van Nguyen, 51, of Odile Street in Amelia, was arrested at 7:26 p.m. Saturday on a warrant charging him with aggravated battery.

A deputy was conducted a follow up investigation in the Amelia area when he located Nguyen. Nguyen was jailed with bail set at $20,000.

—Mark Eric Felterman, 31, of Woodburn Street in Berwick, was arrested at 9:07 p.m. Sunday on a charge of littering.

A deputy was dispatched to the Hayes Memorial Boat Launch in Bayou Vista in response to a report of trash being dumped into the bayou. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the complainant who stated that a man had dumped something into the bayou.

The deputy was provided with a license plate number of the vehicle. The deputy proceeded to Woodburn Street and made contact with Felterman, who admitted to dumping crawfish heads into the bayou, Smith said. Felterman was released on a summons to appear in court June 19.

—Gilbert Christopher Howard, 48, of Fourth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:36 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with conspiracy to distribute cocaine and theft less than $1,000.

Howard was located on a warrant at parish jail as part of an arrest warrant round up. No bail was set.

—Jarvis D. Granger, 32, of Joseph Street in Siracusa, was arrested at 6:40 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

Granger was located on a warrant at parish jail as part of an arrest warrant round up. No bail was set.

—Floyd Malveaux, 37, of Trevino Street in Berwick, was arrested at 6:49 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with principal to distribute cocaine.

Malveaux was located on a warrant on Trevino Street in Berwick as part of an arrest warrant round up. He was jailed with bail set at $5,000.

—Lisa D. Jones, 56, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:34 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging her with soliciting for prostitution.

Jones was located on a warrant at Solar Apartments in Morgan City as part of an arrest warrant round up. She was jailed with bail set at $500.

—Eric Spencer Gaskins, 48, of Apple Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:31 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with distribution of crack cocaine.

Gaskins was located on a warrant at a business on La. 182 in Amelia as part of an arrest warrant round up. He was jailed with bail set at $2,500.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Joseph Darby Jr., 18, of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Patterson, was arrested at 8:38 a.m. Friday on charges of domestic abuse by strangulation, disturbing the peace, simple criminal damage to property and a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant charging him with theft. No bail was set.

—Frederick B. Johnson, 35, of Main Street in Patterson, was arrested at 7:17 a.m. Saturday on four counts of theft by shoplifting. No bail was set.

—Charles Mathis, 74, of Wise Street in Patterson, was arrested at 3:23 p.m. Saturday on a charge of soliciting for prostitutes. Mathis posted $500 bail.

—Reinerio Guillen-Gavarrette, 30, of Keith Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:38 a.m. Sunday on charges of speeding 16-19 mph over the speed limit and no driver’s license. Guillen-Gavarrette posted $565 bail.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrest:

—Lacey Foret, 25, of St. Peter Street in Patterson, was arrested at 8:45 p.m. Sunday on charges of driving under suspension and improper lane usage. Foret posted $252 bail.