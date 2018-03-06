Police: Man caught with synthetic marijuana

A 44-year-old Youngsville man was caught with synthetic marijuana in Morgan City after police stopped a vehicle he was allegedly driving recklessly, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Shane P. Smith, 44, of Beacon Drive in Youngsville, was arrested at 5:13 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Levee Road in regard to a vehicle being driven in a reckless manner. A description of the vehicle was obtained and when officers arrived in the area located the vehicle.

A stop was initiated, and Smith was identified as the driver. Smith was in possession of suspected synthetic marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. The incident took within a drug-free zone. Smith was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 48 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Arnoldo A. Recinos Arita, 21, of Roderick Street in Morgan City, was arrested at midnight Monday on charges of DWI first offense, improper lighting and no driver’s license.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of La. 182 without proper lighting. A stop was initiated, and Arita was identified as the driver, who did not have a valid driver’s license, Blair said. Arita was also in an intoxicated state, Blair said.

Arita performed poorly on a field sobriety test and registered 0.144 grams-percent blood alcohol content, Blair said. Arita was jailed.

—Kedesha N. Scott, 23, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:20 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging her with three counts of failure to appear to pay a fine. Scott was located and arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Scott was jailed.

—Bryson A. Scully, 17, of Lakeview Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:41 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana and general speed law violation.

Narcotics division detectives observed a vehicle traveling in the area of Bowman Street at speeds much higher than the posted 10 mph speed limit, Blair said.

A stop was initiated, and Scully identified as the driver. Scully was in possession of suspected marijuana, Blair said. Scully was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 47 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Hector Alemendares, 35, of Percy Street in Amelia, was arrested at 6:33 a.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with possession of fraudulent documents and identity theft.

A deputy located Alemendares at his home. The warrant stems from a Dec. 30, 2017, investigation when Alemendares produced fraudulent documents and identification belonging to another person, Anslum said. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Wanda Hilliard, 58, of Sixth Street in Franklin, was arrested at 6:25 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of driving under suspension.

A deputy assigned to patrol responded to a single vehicle crash on U.S. 90 in the Patterson area. The deputy made contact with the driver of the vehicle, Hilliard, and learned that her driver’s license was suspended, Anslum said. Hilliard was arrested and later released on a summons to appear to court May 30.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.