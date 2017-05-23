Police: Man caught with synthetic marijuana

A 46-year-old Berwick man was caught with synthetic marijuana after Morgan City police responded to a disturbance at a hotel, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Douglas Marks, 46, of Utah Street in Berwick, was arrested at 5:35 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of synthetic marijuana and disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Officers responded to a hotel on Roderick Street in regard to an individual causing a disturbance. When officers arrived, they made contact with the individual, identified as Marks, who appeared intoxicated. Officers also located suspected synthetic marijuana in Marks’ possession. Marks was jailed.

Blair reported responding to 35 calls and reported the following arrest:

—Harvey J. Morgan, 36, of Rose Park Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:30 p.m. Monday on a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant charging him with theft of goods.

Officers located Morgan in the area of Myrtle Street. Morgan had an active warrant for the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office. Morgan was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported responding to 41 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Nico Skipper, 27, of Morgan City, was additionally charged at 10:09 p.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of Schedule I drugs. Skipper was already incarcerated on separate charges at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center when a correctional officer received the warrant for his arrest. No bail is set.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.