Police: Man caught with suspended license, no insurance, switched plate

A 29-year-old New Iberia man was caught during a Morgan City traffic stop with a suspended driver’s license, switched license plate and no insurance, among several other charges, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Tanner W. Beglau, 29, of East Old Spanish Trail in New Iberia, was arrested at 12:40 a.m. Tuesday on charges of driving under suspension, improper lane usage, switched license plate, no insurance, registration required, inspection required and improper equipment.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Second Street negotiate an improper turn and travel down the center of the roadway. Officers also observed that the vehicle’s license plate was registered to another vehicle.

A stop was initiated, and Beglau, the driver, had a suspended driver’s license, police said. The vehicle Beglau was operating also did not have any insurance, was not registered with the Department of Motor Vehicles, had an expired inspection sticker and the windshield was in a condition that would obstruct the driver’s view, Blair said. Beglau was jailed.

Blair reported responding to 38 calls and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Jesus Tenoria, 26, of Lake Palourde Road in Amelia, was arrested at 11:22 a.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear to pay a fine. Tenoria was located and arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Tenoria was jailed.

—Burkin J. Dupre, 31, of Cross Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 12:51 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with four counts of failure to appear to pay a fine. Dupre was located and arrested in the area of Fifth Street on a city court warrant. Dupre was jailed.

—Kimberly Evans, 25, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at 8:45 p.m. Monday on a charge of failure to appear to a fine. Evans was located and arrested at the police department on city court warrants. Evans was jailed.

—Chuck M. Newsom, 30, of Clark Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 9:14 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana, improper lane usage and illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle in the area of La. 182 swerving from lane to lane several times. A stop was initiated and Newsom was identified as the driver.

Newsom was found to be in possession of suspected marijuana, Blair said. There was also a small juvenile in the vehicle. Newsom was jailed.

—Harold A. Sheets, 33, of Everett Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:13 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Sixth Street without any headlights activated. A stop was initiated, and Sheets was identified as a passenger of the vehicle.

Sheets was found to be in possession of suspected marijuana, Blair said. Sheets was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Layne Aucoin, 24, of Oregon Street in Berwick, was arrested at 9:21 p.m. Monday on an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant. No bail is set.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported responding to 36 complaints in the parish and reported no arrests in east St. Mary Parish.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.