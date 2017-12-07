Police: Man caught with marijuana after complaint

A 31-year-old Morgan City man was caught Wednesday with marijuana believed to be destined for illicit sales, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Jason J. Zimmerman, 31, of Fifth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:55 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law.

Patrol officers responded to a home in the area of Fifth Street in regard to a complaint of narcotics activity. Officers arrived, and Zimmerman was found to be in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Police found evidence that the suspected marijuana was destined to be sold in illicit sales. The area where the incident took place was in a drug-free zone. Zimmerman was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 30 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Trent H. Duhon, 23, of Clark Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday on warrants charging him with violation of a protective order and telephone harassment.

Duhon was located and arrested at the police department on warrants. The warrants stem from a July 22, 2016, investigation when they responded to the area of Brashear Avenue in regard to a telephone harassment complaint.

Duhon was identified as a suspect in the investigation when he allegedly continuously contacted the victim, which violated a protective order against him, Blair said. The investigation continued and warrants were prepared for Duhon’s arrest. Duhon was jailed.

—David R. Brown, 53, of Youngs Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with probation violation and on a hold for the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Brown was located and arrested at the police department on warrants. Brown was jailed.

—Anthony I. Trouilliet, 42, of Eighth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:14 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear for trial. Trouilliet was located and arrested in the area of Eighth Street on a city court warrant. Trouilliet was jailed.

—Jason Bailey, 40, of Front Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:50 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear to pay a fine. Bailey was located and arrested in the area of Sixth Street on a city court warrant. Bailey was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported that deputies responded to 34 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Amy Benoit, 28, of Moffat Court in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:21 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of Xanax, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and soliciting for prostitution. During booking at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center, a correctional deputy located the active warrant for Benoit’s arrest. Bail is set at $10,000.

—Herbert Brown, 35, of Seventy 9 Pines Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 12:33 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with no headlights and resisting an officer.

During booking at the parish jail, a correctional deputy located the active warrant for Brown’s arrest. The warrant was issued as the result of a traffic stop on La. 182 in Bayou Vista, Hebert said. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Brown, fled on foot. Bail on the warrant is set at $5,000.

—Ronnika Boyd, 23, of Hickory Street in Patterson, was arrested at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of theft of goods.

A deputy investigating a report of shoplifting at a store in Bayou Vista collected evidence that Boyd took merchandise from the store without paying for it, Hebert said. Boyd was released on a summons to appear in court March 7.

—Richard Barrick III, 36, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:32 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear for a drug court status conference and failure to comply with the terms and conditions of drug court.

Narcotics detectives located Barrick at his home on the warrant. Barrick was jailed with no bail set.

—Jimmy Businelle, 58, of Versen Lane in Berwick, was arrested at 6:11 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with possession of Xanax.

The warrant was issued following a narcotics section investigation into illegal drug activity on Versen Lane in Berwick. In September, with the assistance of Berwick police officers, detectives conducted a search warrant at Businelle’s home and located Xanax in his bedroom, Hebert said.

Businelle was unable to provide a prescription for the drug. Narcotics detectives located Businelle at his home on the warrant. Businelle was jailed with bail set at $1,000.

—Christopher Martin, 31, of Second Street in Berwick, was arrested at 6:29 p.m. Wednesday on two warrants charging him with failure to comply with the terms and conditions of drug court.

Narcotics detectives located Martin at his residence on the warrants. Martin was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail is set at $200,000.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Steven Gray, 34, of California Street in Berwick, was arrested at 10:40 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of failure to provide notification as a sex offender. Gray was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.