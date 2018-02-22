Police: Man caught with drugs in motel room

A 37-year-old Morgan City man was caught with multiple drugs after police searched a motel room in Morgan City, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—John Walsh, 37, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of alprazolam with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Narcotics division detectives began an investigation in regard to a person at a motel in the area of La. 182 that was in possession of illegal narcotics.

Investigators proceeded to the room, and Walsh was identified. Walsh was in possession of suspected methamphetamine, Blair said.

A search warrant was obtained for the room, and investigators located more suspected methamphetamine, alprazolam, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Police found evidence that the methamphetamine and alprazolam were destined to be sold in illicit sales, Blair said. Walsh was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 38 calls and reported the following arrests:

—John W. Alcina Jr., 33, of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Patterson, was arrested at 9:06 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of alprazolam, possession of drug paraphernalia and obscured windshield.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Federal Avenue with an obscured windshield. A stop was initiated, and Alcina was identified as the driver.

Alcina was in possession of suspected methamphetamine, alprazolam and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Alcina was jailed.

—Jennifer K. Clark, 39, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:26 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Investigators with the Morgan City Police Department narcotics division with the assistance of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office narcotics section executed a search warrant on a home in the area of Egle Street.

Clark was identified and was in possession of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Clark was jailed.

—Chris J. Boudreaux, 50, of McDermott Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:26 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for arraignment. Boudreaux was located and arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Boudreaux was jailed.

—Angela M. Boudreaux, 42, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:19 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging her with contempt of court. Boudreaux was located and arrested at city court on a warrant. Boudreaux was jailed.

—Jennifer L. Mooney, 44, of Aristile Road in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 12:30 a.m. Thursday on charges of possession of clonazepam and improper lighting.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of La. 182 with only one operational headlight. A stop was initiated, and Mooney was identified as the driver. Mooney was in possession of suspected clonazepam, Blair said. Mooney was jailed.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the following arrest:

—Austin Cole Williams, 18, of Aristile Road in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested Feb. 16 on charges of four counts of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling and two counts of simple burglary of vehicles.

The arrest was made in connection with a series of automobile and residential burglaries reported Oct. 11, 2017, to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators determined that the crimes had occurred reasonably close to each other in the Belle River area. Detectives determined that automobiles had been rummaged through and personal items including a least one shotgun had been stolen, Falcon said. Detectives noted that forced entry had been made into several homes, Falcon said.

Detectives have recovered some of the stolen items. With the public’s assistance, video surveillance, multiple interviews and mutual aid from the St. Martin and Bienville Parish sheriff’s offices, several suspects were identified and charged.

Krislyn Vining, 23, of Sisters Landing in Berwick, and Kaleb Smith, 17, of Maple Street in Morgan City, were previously arrested in the case on the same charges as Williams.

Also in the same case, Taylor Rosson, 20, of Ribbonwood Drive in Denham Springs, had been previously arrested on charges of four counts of principal to simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling and two counts of principal to simple burglary of vehicles.

Williams remains in the Assumption Parish Detention Center pending a bail hearing.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 33 complaints and reported the following arrests:

—Briana Delafuente, 18, of California Street in Berwick, was arrested at 5:48 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of criminal mischief.

Delafuente reported that she was the victim of a hit and run crash in Bayou Vista. A deputy investigating her report found evidence that her statements regarding the reported incident were false. Delafuente was released on a summons to appear in court May 2.

—Morris Garrison, 23, of Gabriel Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:42 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of direct contempt of court, speeding and failure to honor written promise to appear.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista observed a vehicle parked at the skate park after hours. While speaking with the occupants of the vehicle, including Garrison, the deputy located the active warrant for his arrest. Garrison was transported to parish jail and then released on $380 bail.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrests:

—Sterling Williams, 52, of Ninth Street in Patterson, was arrested at 10:08 p.m. Wednesday on charges of reckless operation and driving under suspension. Williams posted $1,500 bail.

—Brodie Boudreaux, 24, of McDermott Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:41 a.m. Thursday on charges of criminal trespass and illegal possession of stolen things. No bail is set yet.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.