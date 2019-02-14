Police: Man caught with cocaine, marijuana during stop

Morgan City police arrested a 26-year-old Berwick man after they found cocaine and marijuana on the man during a stop, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Justin Lacaze, 26, of Fortins Street in Berwick, was arrest at 3:15 a.m. Thursday on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant charging him with failure to appear in court and charges of possession of cocaine and marijuana.

Officers came into contact with Lacaze on La. 182 in Morgan City. Officers learned of an active warrant for 16th District Court. Lacaze was arrested, and police found suspected marijuana and cocaine on him, Blair said. He was jailed.

Blair reported that officers reported responding to 50 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Rebecca Martin, 46, of Fifth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:12 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging her with probation violation. Martin was arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Martin was jailed.

—Austin Guarisco, 25, of Arenz Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:08 p.m. Wednesday on warrants charging him with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Officers came into contact with Guarisco on Arenz Street and arrested him on warrants. Guarisco was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that deputies responded to 43 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Randy Pinkerton, 22, of Hendricks Street in Patterson, was arrested at 11:22 a.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of Schedule I drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and three warrants for failure to appear in court.

A deputy patrolling the St. Joseph area conducted a traffic stop for speeding. The deputy learned that Pinkerton had several failure to appear warrants for his arrest. During the stop, the deputy located marijuana and drug paraphernalia in Pinkerton’s vehicle, Smith said. Pinkerton was jailed with no bail set.

—Tiffany Lynn Remedies, 29, of U.S. 90 west in Patterson, was arrested at 2:34 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear in court. Remedies was escorted to St. Mary Parish jail on a bond surrender. No bail was set.

—Jeremy Paul Jordan, 40, of La. 70 in Pierre Part, was arrested at 7:54 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

A deputy was dispatched to a business on La. 182 in Bayou Vista to remove a subject who was causing a disturbance. The deputy spoke with several witnesses who all stated the subject had caused a disturbance in the business. The deputy located Jordan at another business nearby. He was jailed with bail set at $1,000.

—Brook Louviere, 40, of Willow Bend Drive in New Iberia, was arrested at 11:56 p.m. Wednesday on charges of DWI and careless operation with an accident. Louviere was jailed with bail set at $3,000.

A deputy was dispatched to U.S. 90 west in Calumet in regard to a single-vehicle crash. The deputy smelled a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Louviere, who performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Smith said. Louviere was jailed.

—Caleb Guerrero, 28, of South Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 3:13 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of resisting an officer.

Narcotics detectives were patrolling the Bayou Vista area. They observed Guerrero, who held active warrants for his arrest from a neighboring agency. Detectives attempted to make contact with Guerrero who began to flee, Smith said.

After a brief struggle, Guerrero was arrested, the sheriff said. Guerrero was jailed with no bail set.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Ryan James Kemp, 36, of Joseph Street in Siracusa, was arrested at 11:26 a.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and unauthorized entry of an uninhabited dwelling. No bail was set yet.

—Bobby Randy Mouton, 45, of Tall Timber Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 3:07 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of remaining where being forbidden. No bail was set yet.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported no arrests.