Police: Man booked on trespassing, damage to property warrants

A 28-year-old Morgan City man was booked on trespassing and criminal damage to property warrants after police found him Wednesday on La. 182 in Morgan City in possession of a weapon, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Patrick Leblanc II, 28, of First Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:29 p.m. Wednesday on warrants charging him with criminal trespassing and criminal damage to property and on a charge of illegal carrying of weapons.

Leblanc was located and arrested in the area of La. 182 on warrants. The warrants stem from an investigation in regard to a damage to property complaint at a business.

Police found evidence linking Leblanc to the crime. Warrants were prepared for Leblanc’s arrest.

During his arrest, Leblanc was found to be in possession of a weapon. Leblanc was jailed.

Blair reported responding to 38 calls and reported the following arrest:

—Shaqunia M. Harris, 23, of Park Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:25 p.m. Wednesday on warrants charging her with possession of marijuana and disturbing the peace by fistic encounters.

Harris was located and arrested in the area of Park Road on warrants. The warrants stem from a July 8 investigation where officers responded to the area of Park Road in regard to a disturbance.

Officers arrived and Harris was identified as one of the suspects involved. During the investigation, Harris was also found to be in possession of suspected marijuana.

The investigation continued and warrants were prepared for Harris’ arrest. Harris was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported responding to 38 complaints and reported no arrests.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Gregory Arceneaux, 27, of River Road in Berwick, was additionally charged Wednesday at the Berwick jail on a warrant for simple criminal damage to property. He has a pre-set bail of $500.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.