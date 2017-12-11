Police: Man booked on third DWI charge

A 58-year-old Berwick man was charged Friday with DWI third offense, according to Berwick police.

—Adrian Angeron, 58, of Parro Lane in Berwick, was arrested at 2:24 a.m. Friday on charges of DWI third offense-refusal, speeding 57 mph in a 45 mph zone, driving under suspension and no proof of insurance. No bail was set yet.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Eddie Gray, 25, of Utah Street in Berwick, was arrested at 5 p.m. Saturday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and careless operation with a crash. Gray posted $2,750 bail.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported the following arrests:

—Ronald Picou, 52, of Karen Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:55 a.m. Saturday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear to pay a fine.

Picou was located in the area of Sixth and Louisa streets and it was determined that Picou had a city court warrant for his arrest. Picou was jailed.

—Frank D. Peavy, 45, of First Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:46 a.m. Saturday on charges of disturbing the peace, criminal damage to property and remaining after being forbidden.

Officers responded to a home on Louisa Street in regard to a disturbance with an individual that had previously been told not to return to the home. Officers located the individual, Peavy, who was yelling and using profanities outside of the home, Blair said. Peavy had also damaged a door inside the home, Blair said. Peavy was jailed.

—Chris J. Boudreaux, 50, of McDermott Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:08 p.m. Saturday on a warrant charging him with contempt of court. Boudreaux was located at his home, arrested and jailed.

—Danzell A. Washington, 26, of Frederick Drive in Thibodaux, was arrested at 4:32 a.m. Sunday on charges of driving under suspension, switched license plate and no insurance.

A patrol officer in the area of La. 182 and Martin Luther King Boulevard observed a vehicle traveling at a rate higher than the posted speed. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, Washington, had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said.

There was also no insurance on the vehicle and the license plate had been switched, Blair said. Washington was jailed.

—Lantrell Ayers, 26, of Mallard Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:53 a.m. Sunday on a warrant charging him with theft less than $1,000, remaining after being forbidden and no driver’s license.

A patrol officer in the area of Mallard Street observed a vehicle driven by Ayers. The officer, knowing of an active warrant on Ayers, conducted a traffic stop, Blair said. The warrant stems from a Dec. 1 incident where Ayers allegedly took an item from a business without paying.

Ayers also did not have a valid driver’s license and had been previously barred from all Morgan City Housing Authority Property, Blair said. Ayers was jailed.

—Drake Wood, 17, of Parro Street in Berwick, was arrested at 12:17 a.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of juveniles and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in an erratic manner in the area of Roderick Street. A stop was initiated, and Wood was identified as an occupant of the vehicle.

Wood was in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. There were also two juveniles in the vehicle. Wood was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported that deputies responded to 170 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Frank Rock Jr., 30, of Patterson, was arrested at 8:28 a.m. Thursday on charges of remaining where forbidden and possession of marijuana.

A deputy responding to a complaint of trespassing in the Patterson area located Rock inside a home that he had previously been told to vacate, Blair said. The deputy also located marijuana inside the home. Rock was jailed with bail set at $2,500.

—Jonathan Brown Sr., 58, of Clarke Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 2:33 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and disturbing the peace by using offensive language.

During booking at the parish jail, a correctional deputy located the active warrant for Brown’s arrest. No bail is set.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.