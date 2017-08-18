Police: Man booked on third DWI charge

A 44-year-old Amelia man was charged Thursday with DWI third offense after Morgan City police saw a vehicle swerving from lane to lane on La. 182, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Jimmy Billiot Sr., 44, of Degravelle Road in Amelia, was arrested at 1:10 a.m. Thursday on charges of DWI third offense and improper lane usage.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of La. 182 swerving from lane to lane crossing the center line. Police initiated a stop and identified Billiot as the driver of the vehicle.

Billiot was found to be in an intoxicated state and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said. Billiot registered 0.147 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said.

Records indicated that Billiot had two prior DWI arrests prior to this incident, the chief said. Billiot was jailed.

Blair reported responding to 48 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Tina M. Ordoyne, 38, of Fourth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:14 a.m. Thursday on warrants charging her with failure to appear for trial and failure to appear for juvenile court.

Ordoyne was located and arrested at the Terrebonne Parish Detention Center on Morgan City Court warrants. Ordoyne was transported to the Morgan City jail.

—John Q. Lyons, 51, of Duke Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:02 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with criminal damage to property.

Lyons was located and arrested in the area of Sixth Street on a warrant stemming from an Aug. 3 investigation during which a victim alleged that Lyons damaged the victim’s property, Blair said. Police found evidence linking Lyons to the crime and a warrant was prepared for his arrest, Blair said. Lyons was jailed.

—Marc Rhodes, 42, of Tupelo Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:02 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of alprazolam, possession of Gabapentin, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

—Thomas J. Drawbaugh, 37, of Bush Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:02 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of buspirone hydrochloride, possession of gabapentin and violation of uniform controlled dangerous law-drug-free zone.

—Garrett L. Oubre, 44, of Stephensville Road in Stephensville, was arrested at 1:02 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for trial.

Narcotics division investigators executed a search warrant at a home on Tupelo Street. Investigators located suspected methamphetamine, alprazolam, gabapentin, marijuana, buspirone hydrochloride and drug paraphernalia.

Rhodes and Drawbaugh were identified as suspects along with another person identified as Oubre, who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest through the 16th Judicial District Court, Blair said.

Rhodes was linked to the suspected methamphetamine, alprazolam, Gabapentin, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Investigators also found evidence that the suspected methamphetamine was destined to be distributed, the chief said.

Drawbaugh was linked to other gabapentin and the buspirone hydrochloride. The incident took place in a drug-free zone. Rhodes, Oubre and Drawbaugh were jailed.

—Shelby L. Tompkins, 25, of Susan Court in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:03 a.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper turning.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle negotiate an improper turn in the area of La. 70 and initiated a stop. Tompkins, the driver, was found to be in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Tompkins was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported responding to 35 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrest:

—Sadie Templet, 19, of Timothy Street in Pierre Part, was arrested at 11:23 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

A deputy made contact with Templet while assisting a stranded motorist at the La. 182 and U.S. 90 junction in Morgan City. The deputy found evidence that Templet held an active warrant. She was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail is set at $2,500.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Gregory Arceneaux, 27, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at 10:25 a.m. Thursday on warrants charging him with attempted simple burglary and theft. No bail is set.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported the following arrest:

—Dayton Madison, 22, of La. 318 in Jeanerette, was arrested at 3:35 a.m. Friday on charges of possession of Schedule IV drugs and disturbing the peace. No bail is set yet.