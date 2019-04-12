Police: Man booked on obscenity, sex offender charges

A 49-year-old man was charged with obscenity in Patterson and also booked on sex offender charges, Police Chief Garrett Grogan said in a news release.

—Charles L. Merritt, 49, of Williams Street in Patterson, was arrested at 7:11 a.m. Thursday on charges of failure to notify law enforcement of an address change, failure to pay sex offender registration, obscenity and three warrants for another jurisdiction. No bail was set.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that deputies responded to 31 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Brad Filex Ackman, 39, of Roderick Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:52 p.m. Thursday on a charge of simple battery.

—Dana Lynn McGraw, 43, of Columbus Avenue in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 6:02 p.m. Thursday on a charge of simple battery.

Deputies were dispatched to Columbus Avenue in Bayou Vista in reference to a simple battery. Upon arrival, deputies spoke to McGraw and Ackman. Through the investigation, deputies learned that McGraw and Ackman had been in an altercation, Smith said. McGraw and Ackman were jailed with bail set at $2,500 each.

—Caroline Harris, 26, of Onstead Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:32 a.m. Friday on charges of improper lane usage, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy was patrolling the area of U.S. 90 East near La. 318 when he observed a vehicle traveling eastbound in the outside lane drive off the roadway and onto the shoulder, then back onto the roadway. The deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, identified as Harris.

While speaking with Harris, the deputy smelled a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. Harris admitted to having less than 2 grams of marijuana inside the vehicle, the sheriff said. A search of the vehicle revealed a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Smith said. Harris was issued a summons to appear in court July 29.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 33 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Christine Ann Hughes, 35, of Hayes Road in Maurice, was arrested at 2:17 p.m. Thursday on warrants charging her with four counts of failure to appear to pay a fine and one count of failure to appear for arraignment. Hughes was located at the police department and arrested on city court warrants. She was jailed.

—Brad Romero, 18, of Laurel Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:04 p.m. Thursday on a charge of disturbing the peace.

Officers were called to an Ohio Street home in reference to a disturbance. Upon officers arriving, they were advised by the complainant that Romero had arrived at the home causing a disturbance. He was jailed.

—Randy Germone Clark, 32, of Eleventh Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:45 p.m. Thursday on warrants charging him with nine counts of contempt of court and one count of failure to appear to pay a fine.

Detectives conducting an investigation came into contact with Clark on Sixth Street. A warrant check revealed city court had warrants for his arrest. He was jailed.

—Harley Nicole Thibodeaux, 20, of La. 317 in Franklin, was arrested at 11 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in court.

—Magan Renee Gaudet, 27, of Parro Lane in Berwick, was arrested at 11 p.m. Thursday on warrants charging her with two counts of contempt of court and three counts of failure to pay a fine.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on Federal Avenue and identified Thibodeaux and Gaudet as passengers in the vehicle. A warrant check revealed city court had warrants for Thibodeaux and Gaudet.

During the investigation, Thibodeaux was found in possession of suspected drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Both Thibodeaux and Gaudet were jailed.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrests:

—Michael Cousson, 54, of 6th Street in Berwick, was arrested at 7:55 p.m. Thursday on charges of illegal discharge of a firearm within the city limits and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies. No bail was set.

—Chantelle Hebert, 46, of Mallard Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:43 a.m. Thursday on charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. No bail was set.

—Riley Hall, 47, of La. 308 in Napoleonville, was arrested at 5:18 p.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Pre-set bail was $1,500.