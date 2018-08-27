Police: Man booked on domestic abuse, theft warrants

A 32-year-old man was booked on domestic abuse, theft and other charges Thursday in Morgan City, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Kyler A. Ross, 32, of Lawrence Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:12 p.m. Thursday on warrants charging him with domestic abuse battery, criminal damage to property, theft less than $1,000, tampering with electronic monitoring equipment, criminal damage to property and two counts of failure to appear for trial.

Ross was transported from the Lafayette Parish Detention Center to the Morgan City Police Department on warrants for police and city court. Ross’ police warrants stem from an incident in May that alleges he tampered with an electrical meter and used $41.94 of electricity, Blair said. Another incident in July alleges that Ross was involved in a domestic altercation and damaged the victim’s property. Ross was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 47 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Jewel E. Templet, 61, of Belanger Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:34 a.m. Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple battery and on a warrant charging her with failure to pay fines.

Officers responded to a home on Belanger Street in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived and Templet was identified as a suspect. The victim stated that Templet committed a battery on him after having a verbal altercation, Blair said.

A warrant check on Templet revealed she had an arrest warrant for city court. Officers also located suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia in Templet’s possession, Blair said. Templet was jailed.

—Deonte D. Harris, 20, of Lake Palourde Road in Amelia, was arrested at 12:40 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with failure to pay probation fees.

Harris was transported from the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center to the Morgan City Police Department on a city court warrant. Harris was jailed.

—Cherri A. Pennison, 42, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:14 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for drug court. Pennison was located on Railroad Avenue and arrested on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant. Pennison was jailed.

—Ryan P. Payton, 31, of Felterman Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 3:12 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with three counts of failure to pay fines. Payton was stopped for a traffic violation on La. 182 and determined to have warrants for city court. Payton was jailed.

—William K. Rawls, 56, of Carrol Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:30 p.m. Thursday on charges of hit-and-run, careless operation, driving under suspension and DWI second offense.

Officers responded to the area of La. 182 and Aycock Street in regard to a hit-and-run vehicle crash. Officers arrived and located the victim. The victim stated that another vehicle had crashed into the rear of his vehicle, while he had stopped waiting on another vehicle to turn, Blair said.

The suspect vehicle then fled the area. A description was given out, and the vehicle was located on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Rawls, who appeared intoxicated and admitted to taking prescribed medication, Blair said.

Rawls performed poorly on a field sobriety test and also had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. Rawls registered 0.069 grams-percent blood alcohol content, Blair said. Rawls was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 32 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrest relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Seantelle Treto, 32, of Belanger Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:43 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of operating a vehicle while license is suspended and operating a vehicle with improper tail lights.

A corrections deputy made contact with Treto at the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center when Treto was brought in on a bond surrender. Treto was booked on the warrants and then released on $1,200 bail.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.