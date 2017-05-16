Police: Man attempted to strike victim with cane

A 47-year-old Morgan City man was booked into jail Monday stemming from a May 5 incident during which he allegedly attempted to hit someone with a cane, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Gilbert C. Howard, 47, of Youngs Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:29 p.m. Monday on warrants charging him with two counts of aggravated assault and simple battery.

Howard was located and arrested in the area of Youngs Road on active arrest warrants. The warrants stem from a May 5 investigation when officers responded to the area of Youngs Road in regard to a disturbance.

Officers arrived, and Howard was identified as a suspect and had left the scene. Howard allegedly attempted to strike the victim with a cane. The victim also alleged that Howard committed a battery on the victim. Howard was jailed.

Blair reported responding to 45 calls and reported the following arrest:

—Christopher Sylvester, 21, of Short Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6 p.m. Monday on warrants for failure to appear for arraignment and two counts of failure to appear to pay a fine.

Sylvester was located and arrested in the area of Everett Street on city court warrants. He was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported responding to 45 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Luis Valadez, 21, of Mozart Drive in Houma, was arrested at 9:52 p.m. Sunday on charges of resisting an officer by giving false information and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of Schedule I drugs and operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.

A deputy responded to a request to remove a person from a home in Amelia. The deputy located the person as he was driving away from the home and stopped the vehicle. The deputy made contact with the driver who initially gave a false name. The deputy identified him as Valadez and located the active warrant for his arrest.

—Brian Prince, 21, of Camille Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 12:41 a.m. Monday for violation of the maximum speed limit law.

A deputy observed a vehicle traveling 81 mph in a 45 mph construction zone on U.S. 90 in Berwick. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and spoke with the driver who was identified as Prince. He was released on a summons to appear on court Aug. 15.

—Dayshawn Short, 32, of Everett Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:36 a.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to comply with a court order to enroll with a batterers’ intervention program.

A correctional officer located the warrant for Short who was already incarcerated at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. No bail is set on the warrant.

—Dean Lacoste, 26, of Sunnyside Lane in Berwick, was arrested at 10:53 a.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy responded to a residential alarm activation in Berwick and observed items of drug paraphernalia inside the home. While speaking with Lacoste, the homeowner, the deputy learned that he was also in possession of a small of amount of marijuana. Lacoste was released on a summons to appear in court Aug. 15.

—Carlon Gonsoulin, 27, of Martin Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 3:12 p.m. Monday on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

A deputy responded to a report of a fight at a home in Amelia. During the investigation, the deputy collected evidence that Gonsoulin struck a female victim in the face and grabbed the victim by the hair during an argument. Gonsoulin was jailed with no bail set.

—Tobin Dinger Jr., 22, of La. 182 East in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 5:04 p.m. Monday on a charge of cruelty to animals.

A deputy was contacted by a St. Mary Parish animal cruelty investigator about a malnourished dog. The deputy observed the animal on a leash outside the home without shelter, food, or water. The deputy spoke with Dinger, the owner of the animal. Following the investigation, Dinger was released on a summons to appear in court Aug. 15.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.