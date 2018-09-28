Police: Man attacked pregnant woman

A 26-year-old Morgan City man was booked on warrants stemming from an incident during which he attacked a pregnant woman, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Atlas J. White, 26, of Oil Tank Alley in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:48 p.m. Thursday on a charge of resisting an officer and on warrants charging him with domestic abuse battery-strangulation, domestic abuse aggravated assault, domestic abuse battery on a pregnant victim and aggravated battery and criminal neglect of family.

White was located at his home on Oil Tank Alley. While trying to arrest White on warrants for the police department and 16th Judicial District Court, he fled from officers but was caught a short time later, Blair said.

The warrants for police stem from a Wednesday incident during which White allegedly committed a battery on a pregnant woman. White was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 51 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Clarence T. Sheets Jr., 47, of Texas Street in Berwick, was arrested at 12:27 p.m. Thursday on a charge of criminal trespass.

Officers responded to a home on Wytchwood Drive for an individual trespassing on the property. Police arrived and located the property owner, who stated that an individual identified as Sheets was on the property without permission, Blair said. Officers located Sheets and he admitted to being on the property. Sheets was jailed.

—Nicole Hampton, 31, of Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 3:54 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear for criminal neglect of family. Hampton was arrested in city court on a warrant for 16th Judicial District Court. Hampton was jailed.

—Timothy S. Crum, 39, of La. 663 in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 5:09 p.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of marijuana and warrants charging him with failure to appear for trial and three counts of failure to pay fines.

Crum was located in the area of Onstead Street near Federal Avenue and arrested on city court warrants. Officers also located suspected marijuana in his possession, Blair said. Crum was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 35 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Andrew Kovac , 36, of Lake Palourde Road in Amelia, was arrested at 8:25 a.m. Thursday on a Terrebonne Parish warrant for failure to appear on charges of failure to use safety belt, domestic abuse battery and simple battery.

Deputies patrolling Amelia were dispatched to a residence on Lake Palourde Road in reference to a disturbance in progress. Upon arrival at the home, the deputies located Kovac who was in a verbal argument with another person, Anslum said.

The deputies learned of an active warrant for Kovac’s arrest. Kovac was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking and was held for another agency.

—Neftiun Santiago, 48, of Franklin, was arrested at 11:29 p.m. Thursday on charges of disturbing the peace intoxicated and resisting arrest.

A deputy patrolling Amelia was dispatched to a disturbance in progress at a local business. Upon arrival, the deputy spoke with a representative of the business who informed the deputy of a man who had come into the business and was attempting to fight with customers, Anslum said.

The deputy located the man outside the business, who was identified as Santiago. Santiago resisted the officer as he was taken into custody, the sheriff said. Santiago was booked into parish jail with bail set at $3,500.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.