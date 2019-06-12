Police investigate two truck thefts

Morgan City Police Department has recently received several complaints of attempted vehicle thefts during the early hours of and two complaints of vehicle thefts.

The first vehicle reported stolen is described as a 1991 GMC Sierra, single cab (step-side), truck. The truck is charcoal gray in color and has a custom chrome grille and headlights, bearing Louisiana license plate number B851368. This vehicle was stolen from the Dale Street area.

The second vehicle reported stolen is described as a 1999 Dodge Ram extended cab truck. The truck has a black push bumper with a winch on the front. The truck is silver in color bearing Louisiana license plate number L791986. The truck has a logo on the passenger front door reading M&D Salvage, Mobile Home Demolition. This vehicle was stolen from the Sixth Street area.

Detectives with the Morgan City Police Department are currently following up on leads and urge anyone with information to contact the Morgan City Police Department at 985-380-4605. If the vehicles are located the public is asked to call 911 or their local law enforcement agency.