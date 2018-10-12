Police: Intoxicated woman had multiple drugs

A 34-year-old woman was caught with multiple drugs, including psilocybin mushrooms, after Morgan City police responded to a report of an intoxicated person outside a motel, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Molly F. Compagno, 34, of Fern Street in New Orleans, was arrested at 10:40 a.m. Thursday on charges of disturbing the peace intoxicated, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana, possession of psilocybin mushrooms, possession of alprazolam and two counts of possession of a legend drug.

Officers responded to a local motel on La. 182 in Morgan City in regard to an individual intoxicated outside one of the rooms. Officers arrived and located the individual identified as Compagno, who appeared intoxicated, Blair said.

When officers tried placing Compagno under arrest, she began to resist but was later subdued. Officers also located in Compagno’s possession suspected marijuana, suspected psilocybin mushroom, pills identified as alprazolam, cyclobenzaprine hydrochloride, tizanidine hydrochloride and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Compagno was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 41 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Zackery D. Johnson, 33, of Moffett Court in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 12:53 p.m. Thursday on charges of resisting an officer and possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Kayla L. Comeaux, 30, of Moffett Court in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 12:53 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of Suboxone, possession of drug paraphernalia and introduction of contraband in a penal institute.

Officers responded to the area of Seventh Street near Brashear Avenue in regard to two individuals sitting inside a vehicle possibly doing illegal narcotics. Officers arrived, located the vehicle, and identified Johnson and Comeaux inside the vehicle, Blair said.

Both individuals appeared to be under some type of illegal narcotic, Blair said. Officers located suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in Johnson’s possession. Comeaux was in possession of suspected Suboxone and drug paraphernalia. Both Johnson and Comeaux were transported to the police department. Once at the police department, an officer located suspected Suboxone inside Comeaux’s underwear, Blair said. Johnson and Comeaux were jailed.

—Craig M. Free, 32, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at 5:56 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with theft $1,000 to $5,000.

Free was located on Egle Street and arrested on a warrant that stems from a September incident that alleges Free allegedly went to a home and took several items from inside the home, Blair said. Free was jailed.

—Manuel M. Rodriguez, 45, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:05 p.m. Thursday on charges of no tail lamps and no driver’s license.

An officer on La. 182 observed a vehicle with improper lighting. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, Rodriguez did not have a valid driver’s license, Blair said. Rodriguez was jailed.

—Tiffany L. Randolph, 29, of Big Bear Lane in Franklin, was arrested at 1:14 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging her with two counts of failure to appear for trial.

Randolph was transported from St. Mary Parish to the Morgan City Police Department on a city court arrest warrant. Randolph was jailed.

—Donte J. Harris, 22, of Mount Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:30 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with failure to pay fines and on charges of resisting an officer, resisting an officer by giving false information and criminal trespass.

Officers responded to the area of Oak Street and Railroad Avenue in regard to an individual shining a flashlight into yards. Officers arrived and located the individual, who began to flee from officers, Blair said.

The individual was apprehended a short time later and identified as Harris. But he’d originally given officers a false name, Blair said. A computer check revealed that Harris had an arrest warrant for city court. Harris was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 44 complaints and reported the following arrest:

—Alyssa Ashmore, 28, of Third Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:42 p.m. Thursday on a charge of driving under suspension.

A deputy patrolling the area of Morgan City was dispatched to the U.S. 90 off ramp at Martin Luther King Boulevard in reference to a reckless driver complaint. The deputy made contact with the driver of the reported vehicle, Ashmore, who admitted to being sleepy while driving, Anslum said.

Through the stop, the deputy was made aware Ashmore’s license was suspended. Ashmore was arrested and released on a summons to appear Jan. 4.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Crystal Thompson, 40, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:04 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless operation of a motor vehicle with a crash and driving under suspension. Thompson posted $5,000 bail.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the following arrest relating to the Tri-City area:

—Alvin Joseph Fitch, 31, of Honey Lane in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested Wednesday on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a fugitive warrant for the Franklin Police Department.

Deputies went to Fitch’s home on Wednesday to execute a warrant for Franklin Police Department as well as a seizure on a pick-up truck.

While there, agents observed conditions which required further investigation.

A search warrant was obtained for Fitch’s home and during the search, a firearm was recovered. Agents had prior knowledge that Fitch had been previously convicted of a statutory enumerated felony, Falcon said. Fitch was jailed pending a bail hearing.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.