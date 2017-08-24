Police: Intoxicated suspect caught with drugs

An intoxicated woman was arrested Wednesday after Morgan City police found multiple drugs on her following a complaint from a business owner, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Paige Mabe , 28, of Fourth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 10:38 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of buprenorphine, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone and disturbing the peace.

Patrol officers responded to a business in the area of Federal Avenue in regard to a person who appeared to be intoxicated. Mabe was located and identified as the person in question. Mabe was found to be in an intoxicated state, Blair said.

She was also found to be in possession of suspected marijuana, cocaine, buprenorphine and drug paraphernalia. The incident took place within a drug-free zone. Mabe was jailed.

Blair reported responding to 41 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Timothy S. Crum, 38, of La. 663 in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:54 a.m. Wednesday on charges of driving under suspension and improper turning.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle negotiate an improper turn in the area of Front Street. Crum, the driver, had a suspended driver’s license. Crum was jailed.

—Nicholas A. Breaux, 39, of Morgan City, was arrested at 11:06 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear and a warrant charging him with three counts of failure to appear to pay a fine.

Breaux was located and arrested in the area of Fifth Street on city court warrants. Breaux was jailed.

—Mandy S. Wininger , 38, of Fairview Drive in Berwick, was arrested at 2:25 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging her with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wininger was located and arrested in the area of Roselawn Drive on a warrant. The warrant stems from a June investigation during which Wininger was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation continued and a warrant was prepared for Wininger’s arrest. Wininger was jailed.

—Candice P. Businelle , 29, of Jones Street in Berwick, was arrested at 5:06 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging her with domestic abuse battery-child endangerment law.

Businelle was located and arrested in the area of La. 182 on a warrant. The warrant stems from a June 2016 investigation where police learned that Businelle allegedly struck the victim during a domestic disturbance, Blair said.

The disturbance allegedly took place in the presence of a minor child. Buisnelle was jailed.

—Benjamin Cheramie , 47, of Franklin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of possession of marijuana and on a warrant charging him with two counts of failure to appear for trial.

Cheramie was located and arrested in the area of Sixth Street on city court warrants. During his arrest, Cheramie was found to be in possession of suspected marijuana, Blair said. Cheramie was jailed.

— Cregory L. Johnson, 25, of Egle Mill Lane in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:36 a.m. Thursday on a charge of theft.

Patrol officers responded to a business in the area of La. 182 in regard to a theft. Johnson was identified as taking merchandise valued at $8.20, Blair said. Johnson was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert responded to 49 complaints and reported the following arrest in east St. Mary Parish:

—Ronald Grow, 45, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:32 p.m. Wednesday for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license, license plate light required, and a warrant charging him with simple assault and disturbing the peace.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista initiated a traffic stop after observing a vehicle without a working license plate light. Grow was identified as the driver.

While speaking with

Grow, the deputy found that Grow was driving with a suspended license and wanted on an active warrant. The warrant was issued in December 2016 following an investigation into an assault that occurred at a home on Canal Road in Bayou Vista. Grow was jailed with no bail set.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.