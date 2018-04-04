Police: Drunk driver caused crash

A 30-year-old Berwick woman allegedly caused a vehicle crash in Morgan City while intoxicated and then began punching a window of the other vehicle involved in the crash, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Krystal N. Tolento, 30, of Second Street in Berwick, was arrested at 1:26 a.m. Wednesday on charges of DWI first offense, obstruction of public passages, simple assault, no driver’s license and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle in the area of La. 182 blocking the roadway. The vehicle was observed by the officer when it proceeded on La. 182, swerving from lane to lane in a reckless manner in front of another vehicle in the area.

The vehicle then stopped abruptly causing a crash, Blair said. A stop was initiated on the vehicle when police learned that these actions were connected to a disturbance that had occurred in the area of Glenwood Street.

Tolento was identified as the driver of the vehicle that was being operated in an erratic manner. Tolento exited her vehicle, approaching the victims’ vehicle and began punching the window, Blair said.

Tolento was in an intoxicated state and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said. Tolento also didn’t have a valid driver’s license. Tolento registered 0.169 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. Tolento was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 46 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Fredrick D. Guzzetta, 20, of Washington Street in Napoleonville, was arrested at 7:03 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for arraignment.

Guzzetta was located and arrested in the area of La. 70 on a warrant for 16th Judicial District Court. Guzzetta was jailed.

—Gilbert C. Howard, 48, of Youngs Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:11 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Fourth Street in regard to a suspicious person. Officers arrived, and Howard was identified. Howard was in an intoxicated state, Blair said. Howard was jailed.

—Timothy S. Crum, 39, of La. 663 in Amelia, was arrested at 12:58 a.m. Wednesday on charges of driving under suspension and failure to use restraints.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Federal Avenue, and the driver was not properly restrained. A stop was initiated, and Crum was identified. Crum had a suspended driver’s license. Crum was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 39 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Jordan Bourque, 30, of Pharr Street in Berwick, was arrested at 9:50 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of criminal damage to property.

Corrections deputies responded to a disturbance in a dorm at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center, where Bourque was found damaging a window, Anslum said. Bourque was jailed with no bail set.

—Bethany Tatum, 25, of Carol Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 10:09 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of resisting an officer.

—Kenneth Benoit, 37, of Carol Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 10:35 a.m. Tuesday on charges of simple battery, possession of amphetamine-dextroamphetamine, possession of diazepam and on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of careless operation of a motor vehicle.

A narcotics section detective responded to a disturbance at Carol Road and located the victim, Tatum, and Benoit. The deputy found that while attempting to detain and speak with Tatum, she forcefully pulled away from him, Anslum said.

The deputy made contact with the victim and found evidence that Benoit had spit on the victim during a verbal altercation, the sheriff said.

Benoit was placed under arrest. During a search of him, the deputy located several diazepam and amphetamine-dextroamphetamine pills, Anslum said. Both Tatum and Benoit were booked into jail. Tatum was released on $2,500 bail. No bail is set for Benoit.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson police reported no arrests.