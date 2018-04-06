Police: Driver booked on list of charges after chase

A 30-year-old Siracusaville man was booked into jail on a list of charges after allegedly fleeing from Morgan City police in a vehicle at speeds over 90 mph, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Jonathan J. Ruffin, 30, of James Street in Siracusaville, was arrested at 1:58 a.m. Friday on charges of DWI first offense, aggravated obstruction of a highway, improper lane usage, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, failure to secure registration, no driver’s license, resisting an officer by giving false information and on a warrant charging him with two counts of failure to appear for a hearing and a warrant charging him with failure to appear for arraignment.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of La. 182 in an erratic manner, swerving from lane to lane. The officer attempted to initiate a stop when the vehicle fled.

The driver fled on La. 182 traveling at high rates of speeds before entering upon U.S. 90. The vehicle traveled at speeds in excess of 90 mph, and the driver was operating the vehicle in an erratic manner, showing no regard to other motorists, Blair said.

The driver pulled over onto the shoulder of U.S. 90 and then fled on foot. After a short chase, Ruffin was apprehended and eventually identified. Ruffin allegedly provided officers with a false name upon initial contact, Blair said.

Ruffin did not have a valid driver’s license, and the vehicle he was operating did not have proper registration. Ruffin was in an intoxicated state. Police found a firearm in the vehicle, which Ruffin is prohibited from possessing as a convicted felon, Blair said.

Ruffin also had several active arrest warrants through 16th Judicial District Court. At the jail, Ruffin performed poorly on a field sobriety test and registered 0.111 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. Ruffin was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 44 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Marco T. Rivas, 38, of Addis, was arrested at 3:52 p.m. Thursday on a charge of unlawful production of fraudulent documents.

Patrol officers responded to the Department of Motor Vehicles in regard to a person producing fraudulent documents in order to obtain a driver’s license. Officers arrived when Rivas was identified.

Rivas allegedly admitted to the fraudulent documents, Blair said. Rivas was jailed.

—Chantal T. Burke, 24, of Tiffany Street in Patterson, was arrested at 4:50 p.m. Thursday on a charge of simple battery.

Correctional officers responded to the cell block due to a disturbance. Burke was identified as striking another inmate during a verbal altercation, Blair said. Burke was booked on the simple battery charge.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 38 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrest in east St. Mary Parish:

—Kenneth Allridge, 53, of Oil Tank Alley in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:20 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of issuing worthless checks. While being booked at parish jail on other charges, a booking deputy located an active warrant for Allridge’s arrest. Allridge was released on $5,000 bail.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson police reported no arrests.