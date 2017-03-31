Police: Berwick man stole vehicle

A 33-year-old Berwick man was charged with theft of a motor vehicle after taking the vehicle from a Morgan City business and failing to return it, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Thomas R. Cook, 33, of Russo Street in Berwick, arrested at 12:30 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with theft of a motor vehicle.

Cook was located and arrested at the police department on a warrant. The warrant stems from an investigation conducted by patrol officers during which they learned that Cook allegedly took a vehicle from a local Morgan City business and failed to return it. Cook was jailed.

Blair reported the following arrests:

—Quentin K. Henry, 30, of First Street in Berwick, arrested at 3:10 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear for arraignment. Henry was located and arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Henry was jailed.

—Francisco Perez Jr., 39, of Jane Avenue in Houma, arrested at 4:09 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with home improvement fraud.

Perez was located and arrested at the Lafourche Parish Detention Center on active arrest warrants held by the Morgan City Police. The warrant stems from an investigation conducted in January by detectives in which Perez allegedly collected funds from the victim for renovations on a home and failed to complete the work. Perez was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported responding to 34 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Tailer D. Perez, 20, of Seventh Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:39 p.m. Thursday on charges of improper lane usage, possession of cocaine, possession of Vyvanse, possession of Klonopin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Detectives of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Section patrolling U.S. 90 observed a vehicle cross over the fog line onto the shoulder of the roadway.

Detectives conducted a traffic stop in Berwick and spoke with Perez who was driving the vehicle. Perez handed detectives a Klonopin pill that was in her hand. Continuing the investigation, K-9 Buddy indicated the presence of the odor of additional illegal drugs.

Investigators conducted a search of the vehicle and located a bag of cocaine, a Vyvanse pill and a grinder used to prepare marijuana for smoking. Perez was jailed with no bail set.

—Christina Pitre, 38, of Village Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 4:18 p.m. Thursday on a Patterson police warrant charging her with identity theft. A deputy responding to the home for an unrelated complaint spoke with Pitre and located the active warrant for her arrest. Pire was transferred to the custody of Patterson Police on the warrant.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported the following arrest:

—Christina L. Pitre, 38, of Village Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 5:36 p.m. Thursday on a charge of theft less than $500. Pitre was jailed on $750 bail.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrest relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Eric Dennis, 32, of Tiger Lane in Verdunville, was arrested at 4:35 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with charge of non-consensual disclosure of private areas. Dennis allegedly posted photos of the victim's private areas on social media. Dennis was booked and released on $5,000 bail.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.