Police: Battery suspect booked on drug warrants

A 32-year-old Morgan City woman was charged with simple battery and booked on drug possession warrants after police responded to a disturbance on Pecos Street, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Nicole M. Atkinson, 32, of Keith Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:19 p.m. Monday on a charge of simple battery and on warrants for possession of marijuana, possession of hydrocodone, possession of alprazolam, possession of ondansetron and improper turning.

Patrol officers responded to a home in the area of Pecos Street in regard to a disturbance. Atkinson was identified as one of the people involved. Atkinson allegedly struck the victim, Blair said.

Atkinson was found to hold active warrants stemming from a Sept. 7 investigation when officers observed a vehicle negotiate an improper turn. A stop was initiated and Atkinson was identified.

Atkinson was in possession of suspected marijuana, hydrocodone, alprazolam and ondansetron, Blair said. The investigation continued and arrest warrants were prepared for Atkinson’s arrest. Atkinson was jailed.

Blair reported responding to 35 calls and reported the following arrest:

—Doneyda Canizales-Galeas, 35, of Louisiana Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:08 a.m. Monday on warrants for failure to appear to pay a fine and failure to appear for arraignment.

Canizales-Galeas was located and arrested at the Lafayette Parish Detention Center on active warrants for her arrest held by the 6th Ward and 16th Judicial courts. Canizales-Galeas was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported responding to 44 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Tanya Givins, 40, of North Bayou Black Road in Gibson, was arrested at 8:45 a.m. Monday on charges of speeding and operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

A deputy assigned to patrol Amelia observed a vehicle speeding 38 mph in a posted 25 mph zone on Lake Palourde Road.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop, spoke with the driver, Givins, and found that her license was suspended, Hebert said. Givins was released on a summons to appear in court Jan. 3.

—Nina Butler, 35, of Tall Timbers Street in Patterson, was arrested at 2:45 p.m. Monday on charges of no driver’s license, no motor vehicle insurance and switched license plate.

A deputy responded to a traffic incident in the Patterson area near Cotten Road. The deputy located a vehicle in the median and spoke with the driver, identified as Butler. During the investigation, the deputy found that Butler had no driver’s license, no insurance and that the license plate displayed on the vehicle was not registered to the car she was driving, Hebert said. Butler was released on a summons to appear in court Dec. 1.

—Antonio Collins Jr., 33, of Pluto Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 11:13 p.m. Monday on a charge of criminal trespass.

A deputy responded to a call for service for suspicious vehicle parked at a home on La. 182 in Bayou Vista. The deputy spoke with the driver of the vehicle, identified as Collins.

During the investigation, the deputy found that Collins was trespassing on private property, Hebert said. The deputy transported Collins to parish jail for booking. Collins was then released on $1,000 bail.

—Sheryl Skinner, 54, of Pluto Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 10:37 p.m. Monday on charges of following too closely, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of open alcoholic container in motor vehicle.

A deputy assigned to patrol Bayou Vista observed a vehicle following too closely to another vehicle on La. 182. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and spoke with the driver, identified as Skinner.

The deputy smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage on Skinner and her breath, Hebert said. The deputy also observed other signs of impairment and located an open container of alcohol inside the vehicle, the sheriff said. Skinner performed poorly on a field sobriety test. Skinner was booked into parish jail and then released on $3,250 bail.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported the following arrest:

—Adrian Gonzales, no age or address given, was arrested at 6:01 p.m. Monday on charges of speeding 88 mph in a 45 mph zone and no insurance. Gonzales was released on bail.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.