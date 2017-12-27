A Morgan City man was arrested on Christmas Eve, accused for a fifth time for driving while intoxicated.

According to Morgan City Police Chief James Blair, Gerald Garret, 59, of Morgan City, was arrested at 7:44 p.m. Sunday on the charges of no turn signal, driving under suspension and fourth or subsequent offense operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Officers conducted a traffic stop after observing a vehicle fail to use a turn signal while making a turn on Federal Avenue. Garret was identified as the driver.

Upon speaking with Garret, officers learned that his driver’s license was suspended, Blair said. Officers suspected Garret to be intoxicated and conducted a field sobriety test in which he performed poorly.

Garret was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for chemical testing. Garret blood alcohol content registered at 0.159 grams-percent, Blair said. Garret was jailed. It was learned that Garret has four prior DWI convictions.

Blair reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 173 calls for service and reported the following arrests:

—Fabiola Quintanilla, 26, of Wren Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:33 p.m. Friday on the charge of driving under suspension.

Officers on patrol in the area of Second Street saw Quintanilla operating a vehicle and knew from prior dealings that her license was suspended, Blair said. After a computer check confirmed that Quintanilla was still driving under suspension, she was stopped by the patrol officer and placed under arrest.

Quintanilla was transported to the Morgan City Police Department jail for booking.

—Thomas Drawbaugh, 37, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Friday on a warrant for the charge of theft under $1,000.

Offices located Drawbaugh whom they knew had an active warrant through the Morgan City Police Department. The warrant stemmed from on October complaint in which city utilities employees found electrical and water meters tampered with at a Bush Street residence where Drawbaugh lived. The meters had been turned back on after being disconnected.

Drawbaugh was arrested and jailed.

—Frederick Tyre, 41, and Shanna Authement, 33, of Gray, were arrested at 7:42 p.m. Friday on the charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and the illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17.

Tyre was also charged with no turn signal and driving under suspension, and as a fugitive in Lafourche Parish.

Officers stopped a vehicle in the area of La. 182 near Justa Street after observing a traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle identified as Tyre. Officers found that Tyre was driving under suspension, Blair said.

Blair said that according to reports, Tyre admitted that he had a cigar which contained marijuana. Officers then made contact with Authement, along with another passenger and a small child.

After speaking with Authement, she admitted that the Tyre had given her several items including a glass pipe and a medicine bottle. Officer located the items and found suspected methamphetamine inside the bottle. Officers were also located the cigar with suspected marijuana.

Officers continued to speak with Tyre and Authement, who both admitted they had been using the suspected illegal drugs, Blair said. Both were jailed. Tyre was later found to be wanted by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

—Madison Doiron, 17, of Morgan City, was arrested at 1 a.m. Saturday on the charges of no turn signal and first offense operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Officers conducted a traffic stop after observing a vehicle fail to use a turn signal as the driver exited U.S. 90 at Martin Luther King Boulevard. Doiron was identified as the driver.

Officers suspected Doiron of being impaired. Officers administered a standard field sobriety in which Doiron performed poorly. Officers transported her to the Morgan City Police Department for chemical testing in which her blood alcohol content registered at 0.126 grams-percent.

Doiron was jailed.

—Louis Dumesnil Jr., 49, of Franklin, was arrested at 9:50a.m. Saturday on the charges of view outward or inward through windshield, driving under suspension, no insurance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers patrolling the area of Front Street near Onstead Street conducted a traffic stop after seeing a vehicle being operated with a damaged front windshield. Dumesnil was identified as the driver.

Officers found that Dumesnil’s license was suspended and the vehicle was not insured. During the investigation, officers located a small bag containing suspected marijuana on Dumesnil. Dumesnil was jailed.

—Wade Vidos, 61, of Morgan City, was arrested at 11:27 a.m. Saturday on the charges of no turn signal, driving under suspension and no insurance.

Officers conducted a traffic stop after observing a vehicle fail to use its turn signal while making a turn from Sixth Street. The driver identified as Vidos, Blair said.

Blair said that according to reports, Vidos admitted to the officers that he did not have a driver’s license and did not have insurance for the vehicle. Vidos was jailed.

—Atlas White, 26, of Morgan City, was arrested at 4:30 p.m. Saturday on a warrant for the charge of simple battery.

Officers came into contact with White and knew of the active warrant from City Court of Morgan City. White was placed under arrest for the warrant, which stemmed from a November incident in which White is accused of striking another person. White was jailed.

—Lance Williams, 31, of Berwick, was arrested at 8:21 p.m. Sunday on the charges of improper lane usage, possession of oxycodone, and possession of Schedule IV narcotic Alprazolam.

A patrol officer in the area of La. 70 near Lake End Park conducted a traffic stop after observing a vehicle weaving in and out of the lane of travel. Williams was identified as the driver.

Blair said that according to reports, Williams admitted that he took prescribed medication earlier that day. During the investigation, the officer located a pill bottle containing suspected oxycodone and alprazolam which Williams did not have a prescription for. Williams was jailed.

—Jessica Smith, 30, of Morgan City, was arrested on at 11:59 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for the charge of failure to appear to pay fines for speeding and no driver’s license.

A patrol officer stopped a vehicle in the area of Duke Street. Smith was identified as the driver.

The officer learned that Smith had warrants from the City Court of Morgan City. Smith was jailed.

—Novbin Moran, 38, of Kenner, was arrested at 1:41 a.m. Monday on the charges of urinating in public and disturbing the peace by intoxication.

An officer in the area of Everett Street observed a male subject standing near the roadway urinating. The officer made contact with the suspect, Moran, and placed him under arrest.

The officer also found Moran to be in an intoxicated condition. Moran was jailed.

—Shawn Gant, 44, of Morgan City, was arrested at 9:44 a.m. Monday on a warrant for the charges of failure to appear to pay fine for stop sign violation and driving under suspension.

Officers came into contact with Gant while on a complaint a local warrants check showed Gant had outstanding warrants from the City Court of Morgan City. Gant was jailed.

—Kip Gaspard, 53, of La. 70 in Belle River, was arrested at 3:43 p.m. Monday on the charges of no turn signal, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance and no inspection sticker.

A patrol officer in the area of Roderick Street conducted a traffic stop after observing a vehicle fail to signal a turn. The driver was identified as Gaspard.

Blair said that according to reports, Gaspard was found to be driving under suspension and had no proof of insurance for the vehicle. The officer also found that Gaspard’s vehicle did not have an inspection sticker.

Gaspard was jailed.

—Thalassa Frickey, 40, of Morgan City, was arrested at 5:16 p.m. Monday on a warrant for the charges of failure to appear for trial on the charges driving under suspension and failure to yield.

Officers located Frickey on Pecos Street and knew of warrants through the Morgan City Court. Frickey was jailed.

—Chase Broussard, 28, of Morgan City, was arrested at 6:48 p.m. Monday on the charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law.

Officers came into contact with Broussard at a Second Street residence while investigating a complaint. Officers could smell a strong odor of marijuana while speaking with Broussard, Blair said.

Blair said that according to reports, Broussard was advised of his rights and was asked about the smell. Broussard admitted to officers that he had marijuana in the residence and turned it over to the officers.

Officers also located a pipe that had been used to smoke marijuana. The residence is within 2,000 feet of a church in a drug free-zone. Broussard was jailed.

—Wendy Medina-Salguero, 38, of Morgan City, was arrested at 7:14 p.m. Monday on the charges on no tail lights and no driver’s license.

An officer in the area of La. 182 and Roderick Street conducted a traffic stop after observing a vehicle without rear lights. The driver was identified as Medina-Salguero.

Blair said that according to reports, Medina-Salguero could not produce a driver’s license when asked and admitted to the officer that she did not have one. Medina-Salguero was jailed.

—Carla Stafford, 30, of Morgan City, was arrested at 11:27 p.m. Monday on the charges of improper lane usage, driving under suspension and third offense operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

An officer patrolling the area of Federal Avenue near Egle Street conducted a traffic stop after observing a vehicle travel outside its lane. The driver identified as Stafford.

Blair said that according to reports, Stafford admitted to the officer that she did not have a driver’s license, and a computer check confirmed that she was driving under suspension.

The officer detected the strong smell of alcohol on Stafford’s breath, Blair said. Stafford was given a field sobriety test in which she performed poorly.

Stafford transported to the Morgan City Police Department for chemical testing in which her blood alcohol content registered at 0.143 grams-percent.

Stafford was jailed.

—Nicholas Bertrand, 38, of Morgan City, was arrested at 10:52 p.m. Monday on the charges no turn signal and first offense operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Officers responded to a reckless driver in the area of La. 70 and U.S. 90 interchange. The officer observed the vehicle from the complaint turn without using its signal and stopped the vehicle.

The driver identified as Bertrand.

Officers believed Bertrand to be intoxicated. Bertrand was given a field sobriety test in which he performed poorly. Bertrand was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for chemical testing in which his blood alcohol content registered at 0.132 grams-percent.

Bertrand was jailed.

—Jesse Comeaux Jr., 24, of Levee Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:22 p.m. Tuesday on the charge of loud music and a warrant for failure to appear for the 16th Judicial District Court.

Officers were called to a Levee Road address due to loud music. Officers located the source of the music and warned Comeaux to lower it. A short time later, officers were called back to the area, where they found Comeaux had turned the music back on, Blair said.

Comeaux was arrested and transported to the Morgan City Police Department where it was learned that he had outstanding warrants from the 16th Judicial District Court. Comeaux was jailed.

—Sabrina Scully, 23, of Allison Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:31 a.m. Wednesday on warrants for the charges of probation violation and failure to appear to pay fine.

Scully was transported from the Berwick Police Department on warrants for the City Court of Morgan City. Scully was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Herbert reported that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 196 complaints and reported the following arrests regarding east St. Mary:

—Peggy Fabre, 51, of Francis Street in Berwick, was arrested on at 6:40 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of direct contempt of court, speeding, and failure to honor written promise to appear in court.

During booking at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center, a correctional deputy located the active warrant for Fabre. Fabre was jailed with no bail set.

—Jermaine Keys, 42, of Violet Street in Thibodaux, was arrested at 12:36 a.m. Saturday on the charges of general speed law violation and operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

A deputy patrolling Amelia conducted a traffic stop after observing a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Lake Palourde Road. The deputy identified the driver as Keys and found that he had a suspended license, Hebert said. Keys was released on a summons to appear in court on March 7.

—Bryson Skinner, 23, of Grace Street in Siracusaville, was arrested at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on the charge operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

A deputy investigating a two vehicle crash on Barrow Street near Duhon Boulevard in Amelia found that one of the drivers, Skinner, had a suspended license.

Skinner was released on a summons to appear in court on March 7.

—William Skinner, Sr., 42, of Lesseps Street in New Orleans, was arrested at 7:42 p.m. Saturday on a 2009 warrant for failure to appear on the charges of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, failure to stop, speeding and expired vehicle license.

A deputy monitoring traffic on U.S. 90 in the Siracusaville area conducted a traffic stop after observing a vehicle traveling 92 mph in a posted 70 miles per hour zone. The driver was identified as Skinner.

The deputy located the active warrants for Skinner. Skinner was cited for the speeding violation and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Skinner was released on a $10,000 bail.

—Bryson Skinner, 23, of Grace Street in Siracusaville, was arrested at 1 p.m. Sunday for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

A deputy investigating a two vehicle crash on La. 182 in Amelia found that one of the drivers, Skinner, had a suspended driver’s license. Skinner was released on a summons to appear in court on March 7.

—Lawrence Levine, 28, of Beau Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 9:29 p.m. Tuesday on the charges of domestic abuse battery and simple battery.

A deputy responded to a call for service regarding a disturbance at a residence in Bayou Vista. During the course of the investigation, the deputy collected evidence that Levine struck a female victim in the head and pushed her during an argument.

Levine was jailed and released on a $5,000 bail. The investigation is ongoing.

—Ronald Johnson, 58, of Maine Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:16 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender or child predator.

Johnson was convicted of forcible rape in Terrebonne Parish in 2005. A detective of the St. Mary Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Compliance Section found that Johnson failed to meet state requirements for registration as a convicted sex offender.

The detective obtained the warrant for his arrest. Johnson was located at a residence on Everett Street in Morgan City and arrested on the warrant.

Johnson was jailed with no bail set.

—Christopher Singleton, 32, of Friendship Alley in Amelia, was arrested at 10:38 a.m. Tuesday on warrants for failure to appear on the charges of direct contempt of court, speeding, operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and failure to honor written promise to appear in court.

A deputy made contact with Singleton at a business in Amelia and located the active warrants for his arrest. Singleton was jailed and released on a $365 bail.

—Leslie Matthews, 42, of Friendship Alley in Amelia, was arrested at 11:58 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of domestic abuse battery.

A deputy located Matthews at her residence on the warrant and transported her to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. Matthews was jailed with no bail set.

—Jason Matthews, 36, of Friendship Alley in Amelia, was arrested at 12:32 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of resisting an officer.

A deputy located Matthews at his residence on the warrant and transported him to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. Matthews was jailed and released on a $2,500 bail.

—Myron Loupe, 61, of Edward Road in Lockport, was arrested at 4:04 p.m. Tuesday on the charges of careless operation, possession of open alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, and no proof of insurance.

A deputy investigating a vehicle crash on La. 182 in Amelia found a truck that had struck a utility pole. The deputy identified the driver of the vehicle as Loupe.

During the investigation, the deputy found that Loupe was attempting to pass another vehicle when he struck the pole. The deputy also observed an open container of beer inside the truck. Loupe was released on a summons to appear in court on March 7.

—Janet Rock, 42, of Jeddo Street in Berwick, was arrested at 5:28 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of theft.

While assisting a Berwick police officer with a stranded motorist complaint on U.S. 90, a deputy observed a vehicle fail to move over into the far lane despite the deputy’s motions to do so. The car nearly struck the Berwick officer and the sheriff’s office deputy.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Rock. Rock was cited for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle. The deputy also located the active warrant for Rock’s arrest. Rock was jailed with bail set at $3,000.

—Robert Rabb, 41, of Billiot Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of no child restraint.

A deputy came into contact with Rabb at a residence in Bayou Vista and located the active warrant for his arrest. Rabb was jailed and released on a $350 bail.

—Javonte Morgan, 18, of St. Charles Street in Thibodaux, was arrested at 8:53 p.m. Tuesday on a Lafourche Parish warrant for failure to appear on the charge of no seat belt.

A deputy stopped to assist a motorist who was pulled over on U.S. 90 in the Shadyside area. The deputy identified a passenger in the vehicle as Morgan and located the active warrant for his arrest.

Morgan was jailed with no bail set

—William Borys, Jr., 48, of Amethyst Lane in Lafayette, was arrested at 9:39 p.m. Tuesday for the charges of driver must be licensed, one-way roadways violation, no proof of insurance, no proof of registration, and switched license plate.

A deputy traveling on La. 318 conducted a traffic stop after observing a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lane. The deputy identified the driver as Borys.

Blair said that according to reports, the deputy found that Borys had no driver’s license, proof of insurance or registration, and that the license plate displayed on the vehicle was not registered to the car.

Borys was jailed and released $1,250 bail.

—Aaliyah Douresseaux, 20, of Ovry Drive in Lafayette, Taylar Moss, 19, of Edwin Street in New Iberia, LA, and Morryecia Garrison, 21, of Egle Street in Morgan City, were arrested at 12:24 a.m. Monday for possession of marijuana

A Narcotics Section detective working a security detail at the Patterson Civic Center made contact with Douresseaux, Moss, and Garrison who were sitting inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the facility. The deputy smelled the odor of burning marijuana coming from the car.

While speaking with the three subjects, the deputy learned that they were smoking marijuana in the vehicle. The deputy located marijuana in the car. Douresseaux, Moss, and Garrison were released on summonses to appear in court on March 7.

—Audriena Johnson, 22, of Mallard Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:09 p.m. Tuesday on the charges of possession of marijuana, possession of ecstasy, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of a controlled dangerous substance law in a drug-free zone, and obstruction of justice.

Narcotics detectives conducted a search warrant at a residence on Friendship Alley in Amelia and located marijuana and ecstasy. During the investigation, detectives collected evidence that Johnson, who was at the residence at the time of the search, discarded a marijuana cigar in a toilet in an attempt to conceal it from detectives, Hebert said.

The residence is within 2,000 feet of a church. Johnson was jailed with bail set at $5,000.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Robert Sherry, 23, of Venus Place in Violet, was arrested at 11:08 p.m. Monday on the charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper lighting, and expired license. Sherry was jailed with bail set at $1, 500.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrest regarding east St. Mary:

—Dexter Aucoin, 25, of Joey Street in Patterson, was arrested at 6:58 a.m. Saturday, on the charge of first offense possession of marijuana. Aucoin was jailed and released on a $2,000 bail.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported the following arrests:

—Niki Washington, 37, of Ninth Street in Patterson, was arrested at 3:23 p.m. on Dec. 19 on the charges of no driver’s license and leaving the scene of an accident. Washington was jailed and released on $686 bail.

—Ernest Harris, Jr., 41, of St. Michael Street in Patterson, was arrested at 10:02 p.m. Dec. 21 on a warrant for probation violation. Harris was jailed with no bail set.

—Luis Garcia, 34, of Willow Bend Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 12:02 a.m. Friday on the charges possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and theft under $20. Garica was jailed with bail set at $2,500.

—Peggy Fabre, 51, of Francis Street in Berwick, was arrested at 3:48 p.m. Friday on the charges theft by shoplifting under $750 and driving under suspension. Fabre was transferred to St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center with bail set at $2,500.

—Walter Howard, 30, of First Street in Patterson, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on the charge of driving under suspension and a warrant for failure to appear for drug court. Howard was jailed with bail set at $100,250.