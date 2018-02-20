Morgan City man charged with bank fraud

A 31-year-old Morgan City man was charged with bank fraud after allegedly writing checks to himself from a closed account and then depositing them into a new account, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Malcoln J. Smith, 31, of Orange Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:15 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with bank fraud over $1,000.

Smith was located in the area of Railroad Avenue and East Boulevard and placed under arrest on a warrant. The warrant stems from an investigation that began in January, Blair said. Smith also is alleged to have made withdrawals from the account, Blair said. Smith was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 38 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Shanita Evans, 39, of Oak Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:39 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear for trial. Evans was located at her home and arrested on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant. Evans was jailed.

—Randy G. Clark, 31, of Friendship Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 5:45 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with probation violation. Clark was arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Clark was jailed.

—David A. Ackman, 37, of Vine Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:13 p.m. Monday on a charge of driving under suspension.

A patrol officer in the area of La. 182 near Pecos Street observed a vehicle with improper lighting. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, Ackman, had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. Ackman was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 139 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Alaina Marks, 28, of Shannon Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:54 p.m. Friday on a charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

A deputy stopped to assist a motorist on the side of the roadway on U.S. 90 in Centerville. The deputy spoke with the driver, Marks, and found that she was driving with a suspended license. Marks was released on a summons to appear in court May 2.

—Erica Rodriguez, 31, of Railroad Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:07 p.m. Sunday on a charge of theft. A deputy responded to a report of shoplifting at a store in Bayou Vista.

The deputy learned from store security personnel that Rodriguez stole items by attempting to scan them at a lower price, Anslum said. Rodriquez was released on a summons to appear in court May 2.

—Nikki Mayon, 36, of Hilda Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:35 p.m. Monday on charges of theft and criminal trespass.

A deputy responded to a report of shoplifting at a store in Bayou Vista. The deputy learned from store security personnel that Mayon entered the store after being banned from the property, Anslum said. The deputy observed an item from the store concealed in Mayon’s purse, Anslum said. Mayon was jailed with bail set at $2,000.

—Jadi Williams, 28, of 79 Pines Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 3:44 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Narcotics detectives developed information that illegal drug activity was taking place at a home on 79 Pines Lane and obtained a search warrant for the location. Detectives located bags of marijuana and items of drug paraphernalia, Anslum said. Following the investigation, Williams was released on a summons to appear on court May 2.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported the following arrest:

—Frank James Rock Jr., 31, of Andrew Street in Patterson was arrested at 7:41 p.m. on two counts of criminal damage to property, disturbing the peace-intoxicated and disturbing the peace-language. No bail was set yet.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.