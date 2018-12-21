Meth, marijuana, paraphernalia found in home search

A 45-year-old man was caught in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia after Morgan City police searched a Terrebonne Street home, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Myron Hatch, 45, of Terrebonne Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:43 a.m. Thursday on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, transaction involving proceeds from drug offense and illegal use of controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person less than 17 years old.

Detectives with the Morgan City Police Department served a search warrant at a Terrebonne Street home. During the search of the home detectives located suspected methamphetamine along with drug paraphernalia and suspected marijuana, Blair said. Hatch was arrested in connection with the search warrant. Hatch was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 56 calls and reported the following arrests:

—James Ashley, 30, of Campo Lane in Amite, was arrested at 2:36 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear in city court to pay a fine.

Ashley was arrested by Franklin Police Department on warrants for the Morgan City Court. Ashley was jailed.

—Jamine Thomas, 45, of Grout Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:26 p.m. Thursday on charges of improper lighting, driving under suspension and a warrant for failure to appear in city court for driving under suspension.

An officer observed a vehicle in the area of La. 182 near David Drive with no tail lights. The officer stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver. Police learned that the driver was driving under suspension and had warrants from city court. The driver, Thomas, was jailed.

—Taylor Cox, 21, of Leonard Street in Patterson, was arrested at 12:39 a.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana first offense and introduction of contraband into a penal institution.

—Madison Dye, 21, of Huval Drive in Broussard, was arrested at 12:39 a.m. Friday on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Officers responded to a call of a reckless driver at a La. 182 business. Officers located the vehicle and spoke with the driver identified as Dye. While speaking with the driver, the officer could smell what he believed to be marijuana, Blair said.

The officer then spoke with passenger and conducted a search of the vehicle and located suspected marijuana, Blair said. Officers also located marijuana on Dye during the search, Blair said. Both Dye and the passenger, Cox, were arrested. Once at the police department, officers located suspected marijuana on Cox, Blair said.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that deputies responded to 25 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Kashif Wallace, 30, of Lake Palourde Road in Amelia, was arrested at 10 p.m. Thursday on two warrants charging him with aggravated assault, simple criminal damage to property and simple assault.

A deputy went to a home on Lake Palourde Road to located Wallace. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Wallace and advised him of the warrants.

The warrants stem from a disturbance Sept. 21 when Wallace struck a vehicle with an object during the disturbance, Smith said. Wallace was jailed with no bail set.

—Zackery Johnson, 33, of Onstead Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:44 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia and on a warrant charging him with shoplifting.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista observed a man walking on the sidewalk acting in a suspicious manner, Smith said. The deputy made contact with the man who was identified as Johnson and learned that he held active warrants for his arrest. Johnson was jailed with bail set at $5,500.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.