Maryland man accused of vehicle burglary in Morgan City

A Maryland man has been charged with a vehicle burglary at a business on Brashear Avenue in Morgan City, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Anthony W. Kandare Jr. 20, of Edgewater, Maryland, was arrested at 11:02 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of simple burglary.

Officers responded to a business on Brashear Avenue in regard to an individual burglarizing a vehicle. Officers were able to locate the suspect, Kandare, on Willard Street, Blair said. Kandare was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 45 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Darius Brown, 40, of Clements Street in Patterson, was arrested at 6:28 a.m. Wednesday on warrants charging him with failure to pay probation fees and failure to appear for trial.

Brown was located on La. 70 and arrested on city court warrants. Brown was jailed.

—Joshua W. Lewis, 33, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:58 p.m. Wednesday on warrants charging him with probation violation and eight counts of failure to pay fines.

Lewis was transported from the Terrebonne Parish Detention Center to the Morgan City Police Department on warrants for City Court of Morgan City. Lewis was jailed.

—Chasity D. Culp, 33, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:12 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of disturbing the peace offensive language.

Culp was arrested in city court for using profanities during court proceedings, Blair said. Culp was jailed.

—Skylor A. Cole, 26, of Arnaudville, was arrested at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday on charges of improper lane usage, driving under suspension, no insurance, possession of synthetic marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Harley M. Arnaud, 22, of Arnaudville, was arrested at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of synthetic marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Cole was the driver of a vehicle involved in a traffic stop in the area of La. 182 near Martin Luther King Boulevard. A computer check revealed Cole’s driver’s license was suspended, Blair said.

The passenger in the vehicle was identified as Arnaud. During the traffic stop, police found suspected synthetic marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Cole and Arnaud were jailed.

—Darell J. Gash, 38, of Willard Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:40 a.m. Wednesday on warrants charging him with possession synthetic marijuana, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance-drug-free zone, possession of drug paraphernalia, abuse of toxic vapors and disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Gash was located on Willard Street and arrested on warrants. Gash was jailed.

—Austin J. Solone Jr., 19, of East Main Street in Houma, was arrested at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear in court. Solone was arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Solone was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that deputies responded to 38 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—George Allen Ribardi, 28, of North Third Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:43 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of reckless operation of a vehicle and unlawful operation of an off-road vehicle. Ribardi turned himself in to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office on the warrant. He was jailed with bail set at $500.

—Agatha McCleary, 26, of Roderick Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:09 p.m. Wednesday on two warrants for failure to appear on charges of theft and domestic abuse battery.

McCleary turned herself in to the parish jail. Bail was set at $800.

—Aaron Louis Comeaux, 33, of Saturn Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 6:52 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of possession of methamphetamine and operating a vehicle with improper taillights.

Comeaux turned himself in to parish jail on the warrant. Bail was set at $6,750.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrest:

—Joseph Touchet Jr., 28, of Enterprise Boulevard in Patterson, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of amphetamine and dextroamphetamine. Touchet posted bail.