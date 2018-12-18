Man charged with reckless operation

A 19-year-old man was charged with reckless operation after Morgan City police saw a vehicle drive through a parking lot in a reckless manner, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Christopher Patterson, 19, of Barrow Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:32 a.m. Tuesday on charges of reckless operation of a vehicle and driving under suspension.

An officer in the area of La. 182 and Duke Street observed a vehicle turn into a business at a high rate of speed and continue through the parking lot in a reckless manner, Blair said. The officer contacted the driver of the vehicle identified as Patterson, who was driving under suspension. Patterson was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 39 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Dequante Wesley, 24, of Roderick Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:11 p.m. Monday on city court warrants charging him with failure to appear for probation fee, failure to appear for trial, failure to appear to pay a fine, contempt of court for failure to serve time and contempt of court for violation of probation. Wesley was arrested on warrants and jailed.

—Brennan Skinner, 26, of Grace Street in Siracusa, was arrested at 4:55 p.m. Monday on city court warrants charging him with failure to appear for trial for stop sign violation and driving under suspension, and failure to appear for trial for driving under suspension, misuse of a temporary tag, two headlights required and proper equipment required.

Skinner turned himself in on warrants at the police department and was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that deputies responded to 42 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Chad Duhon, 37, of Jefferson Island Road in New Iberia, was arrested at 3:39 p.m. Monday on charges of general speed law violation and reckless operation.

While traveling on U.S. 90 east, a narcotics detective observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The detectives conducted a traffic stop in the Berwick area and made contact with the driver, Duhon. Duhon was booked into parish jail and then released on $500 bail.

—Deondra Williams, 33, of Canal Drive in Franklin, was arrested at 6:01 p.m. Monday on charges of driving under suspension, expired license plate, no insurance, failure to signal and texting while driving.

A deputy patrolling the area of Patterson observed a vehicle swerve and change lanes without giving a proper signal. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Williams.

During the stop, the deputy learned that Williams’ driver’s license was suspended, her license plate was expired, and she had no proof of insurance, Smith said. Williams said she swerved due to texting someone. Williams was arrested and released on a summons to appear in court March 6, 2019.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.