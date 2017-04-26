Man charged with home invasion, battery in March incident

A 38-year-old Morgan City man has been charged with home invasion and battery after forcing his way into a home in March and attacking two people, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Sir Charles Evans, 38, of Oak Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:57 a.m. Tuesday on warrants charging him with home invasion, domestic abuse battery, simple battery and simple criminal damage to property.

Evans was located and arrested on active war-rants. The warrants stem from a March investigation when patrol officers responded to the area of Oak Street in regard to a disturbance.

Officers arrived and spoke with the victim who alleged that Evans forcibly entered the home and committed a battery on the victim.

Evans also allegedly damaged the door he entered and struck another occupant in the home during the encounter. Evans left the scene before officers arrived, and police prepared warrants for his arrest. Evans was jailed.

Blair reported the following arrests:

—Dwayne Clark, 44, of Verdun Lane in Franklin, was arrested at 7:13 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting and on warrants charging him with simple criminal damage to property and criminal trespassing.

—Wayne Clark, 44, of Lenny’s Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 7:32 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting.

Officers responded to the area of Mount Street in regard to a disturbance involving a fist fight. Police arrived and saw twins, Wayne Clark and Dwayne Clark, involved in a physical altercation. The men were separat-ed and arrested. Dwayne Clark also had active arrest warrants.

The warrants stem from an investigation in which the victim alleged that Dwayne Clark was trespassing on property and damaged a vehicle. Both Wayne Clark and Dwayne Clark were jailed.

—Charles L. Gash, 62, of Freret Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:08 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of entering or remaining after being forbidden, and warrants charging him with probation violation, failure to appear to pay a fine and failure to appear to pay a probation fee.

Patrol officers re-sponded to the area of Mallard Street in regard to a man who held active warrants for his arrest. Officers arrived and located Gash, who had city court warrants.

Gash had been banned from entering onto Morgan City Housing Authority properties. Gash was jailed.

—Tyson Celestine, 28, of First Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:57 a.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, transactions involving proceeds from drug activity and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug free zone.

Narcotics division in-vestigators executed a search warrant at a home on First Street. Investigators located suspected marijuana, cash that was believed to be derived from drug proceeds and drug para-phernalia.

Investigators found evidence linking Celes-tine to the illicit sales of illegal narcotics from the home.

The area where the incident had taken place was within a drug free zone. Celestine was jailed.

—Sana Khan, 28, of Fourth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear for revocation.

Khan was located and arrested on a 16th Judicial District Court war-rant in the area of Headland Street. Khan was jailed.

—Journi O. Loupe, 17, of Neptune Street in Bayou Vista, was arrest-ed at 6:01 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Patrol officers initiated a stop on a vehicle in the area of U.S. 90. While the officer was speaking with the driver, the passenger, Loupe, was observed concealing something on her. Loupe was confronted with what was observed and Loupe turned over suspected marijuana. Loupe was arrested.

—Blaze A. Guerrero, 17, of Brashear Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:47 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana, cultivation of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, transaction involving proceeds from drug activity and violation of uniform con-trolled dangerous sub-stance law-drug free zone.

Narcotics division investigators executed a search warrant at a residence on Brashear Avenue. During the search, suspected marijuana, suspected marijuana plants, cash that was believed to be derived from drug proceeds and drug paraphernalia were located.

Investigators found evidence linking Guerrero to the illicit sales of illegal narcotics from the home. The incident took place in a drug free zone. Guerrero was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported responding to 38 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Varice Richardson, 23, of Friendship Alley in Amelia, was arrested at 1:24 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.

Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence in Amelia and made contact with Richardson, who had an active warrant for his arrest.

During the arrest, a deputy located a glass pipe suspected of being used to smoke methamphetamine. Richardson was jailed with no bail set.

—Jasreail James, 32, of Seventh Street in Franklin, was arrested at 6:51 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with theft of goods.

In January, a deputy investigated a complaint of shoplifting at a store in Bayou Vista. The deputy collected evidence, including video, of James leaving the store without paying for some items and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Another deputy en-countered James on Robertson Street in Franklin and transport-ed him to parish jail. No bail is set.

—Danielle Ghering, 23, of Red Cypress Road in Patterson, was arrested at 7:08 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of theft of goods.

A deputy responded to a report of theft by an employee at a store in Bayou Vista. During the investigation, the deputy collected evidence that Ghering stole multiple items from the business over the course of the past two months.

The value of the stolen items total just over $885. Ghering was booked into parish jail and booked on $1,500 bail.

—Carlos Pichs-Franco, 45, of Ditch Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:06 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of possession of cocaine.

A deputy responded to a report of a possible drug law violation at a business in Amelia. The deputy learned from security personnel that a small plastic bag containing a suspected illegal drug had been found on the floor of the business.

The deputy collected video surveillance foot-age of Pichs-Franco dropping the item to the floor. The deputy also confirmed that the substance was cocaine. Pichs-Franco was jailed with no bail set.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Pete Roberts, 41, of Pharr Street in Berwick, was arrested at 1:38 p.m. Tuesday on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant charging him with failure to appear for trial on charges of DWI and careless operation. Roberts posted $11,000 bail.