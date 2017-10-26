Man booked on drug charges after traffic stop

A 19-year-old Napoleonville man was booked on multiple drug charges Wednesday after Morgan City police stopped a vehicle being operated with improper lighting, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Toby K. Gros, 19, of La. 40 in Napoleonville, was arrested at 1:26 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of amphetamine/dextroamphetamine, possession of Focalin XR, possession of alprazolam, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper lighting and registration required.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of La. 182 with improper lighting. A stop was initiated, and Gros was identified as the driver, Blair said.

Gros was in possession of suspected marijuana, amphetamine/dextroamphetamine, Focalin XR, alprazolam and drug paraphernalia, Blair said.

Gros was unable to provide officers with a valid prescription for the medication that was located, Blair said. Police also learned that the registration on the vehicle Gros was operating had been canceled, Blair said. Gros was jailed.

Blair reported responding to 41 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Kerry Lucas, 56, of Aucoin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:18 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of possession of Vyvanse with intent to distribute and on a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant charging him with criminal trespassing.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Front Street in regard to a suspicious person. Officers arrived, and Lucas was identified. During the investigation, investigators learned that Lucas was in the area attempting to sell Vyvanse, Blair said.

Lucas was found to be in possession of suspected Vyvanse to which he allegedly admitted to attempting to sell, Blair said. Lucas also had an active arrest warrant through the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office. Lucas was jailed.

—Sherry R. Whittington, 55, of Brashear Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:56 p.m. Wednesday on charges of theft less than $1,000 and disturbing the peace.

Patrol officers responded to a business in the area of Seventh Street in regard to a theft. Officers arrived, and Whittington was identified as a person involved, Blair said. The victim had purchased items valued at $38.20 at a business.

The victim continued shopping at another business and placed the bag with the clerk. Allegedly Whittington, who was another patron in the business, obtained possession of the bag and left the business.

Whittington began to yell profanities at another local business in the area. Whittington was jailed.

—Edward Briggs, 28, of East Kruger Street in Westwego, was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana, improper lighting and driving under suspension.

Narcotics division investigators observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Sixth Street with improper lighting. A stop was initiated, and Briggs was identified as the driver, Blair said.

Briggs’ Louisiana Driver’s License was found to be under suspension. Briggs was also found to be in possession of suspected marijuana. Briggs was jailed.

—Wayne Clark, 45, of Lenny’s Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 10:01 p.m. Wednesday on charges of reckless operation of a motor vehicle and open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.

Narcotics division investigators observed a vehicle being operated in a reckless manner in the area of Railroad Avenue.

The vehicle was observed traveling at a high rate of speed and swerving around other vehicles forcing them to the shoulder of the roadway, Blair said. A stop was initiated, and Clark was identified as the driver, Blair said. Clark was in possession of an open alcoholic beverage within the vehicle. Clark was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported responding to 45 complaints in the parish and reported no arrests in east St. Mary Parish.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.