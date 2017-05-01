Man booked on domestic abuse, home invasion warrants

A 23-year-old Patterson man was booked on warrants stemming from a February 2016 incident in Morgan City during which he entered a home without permission and attacked an occupant who was holding a child, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Treylon J. Jenkins, 23, of Guyther Street in Patterson, was arrested at 2:17 a.m. Monday on warrants charging him with domestic abuse battery in the presence of a juvenile, simple criminal damage to property less than $500 and home invasion.

Jenkins was located and arrested at the Berwick Police Department. The warrants stem from a February 2016 investigation when patrol officers responded to the area of Egle Street in regard to a disturbance.

Officers arrived and learned that Jenkins had entered the home without authorization and allegedly committed a battery on the victim while they were holding a small child. Jenkins also allegedly broke a cell phone belonging to the victim.

Jenkins left the scene prior to the officer’s arrival. A warrant was prepared for his arrest. Jenkins was jailed.

Blair reported the following arrests:

—Tuan V. Nguyen, 47, of Fandal Street in Gibson, was arrested at 8:38 p.m. Friday on a charge of DWI second offense.

Patrol officers ob-served a vehicle traveling in the area of La. 182 and the occupants were not properly re-strained.

A stop was initiated and the driver was identified as Nguyen.

While speaking with Nguyen, the officer detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage. Nguyen did poorly on a field sobriety test.

Once at the Morgan City jail, Nguyen submitted to chemical testing and registered 0.114 grams-percent blood alcohol content. Nguyen was jailed.

—Darell Gash, 36, of Blum Boulevard in Berwick, was arrested at 10:26 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear to pay a fine. Gash was located and arrested in the area of Front Street on a city court warrant. Gash was jailed.

—Troy M. Aucoin, 17, of Guidry Street in Berwick, was arrested at 11:33 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Patrol officers ob-served a person in the area of Sixth Street. Upon seeing the patrol-men, the person allegedly began acting in a suspicious nature. A stop was initiated and Aucoin was identified.

During the investigation, officers located suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Aucoin was jailed.

—Christon Diaz, 25, of Bobby Gill Road in Denham Springs, was arrested at 2:48 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of cocaine and no driver’s license.

—Ruben L. Arreland, 45, of Bobby Gill Road in Denham Springs, was arrested at 2:48 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of cocaine.

Patrol officers responded to the area of U.S. 90 in regard to a vehicle being operated in a reckless manner. Officers obtained a description and located the vehicle. Officers stopped the vehicle in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Diaz and Arreland were identified as the occupants.

Police saw Diaz remove a cellophane bag from his pocket and attempt to conceal the item. Arreland then grabbed the bag from Diaz in an attempt to conceal it from officers.

The cellophane bag contained suspected cocaine. Diaz also didn’t have a driver’s license. Both Diaz and Arreland were jailed.

—Joseph L. Johnson, 25, of Perimeter Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:23 p.m. Saturday on a warrant charging him with contempt of court. Johnson was located and arrested in the area of Fig Street on a city court warrant. Johnson was jailed.

—Katherine Stoute, 25, of Mallard Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:35 a.m. Saturday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

—Cheyenne H. Aucoin, 22, of Main Street in Franklin, was arrested at 6:35 a.m. Saturday on a charge of simple battery.

Patrol officers responded to a business in the area of La. 182 in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived and identified Stoute as one of the people involved.

Stoute was found to be in an intoxicated state. Police learned that Stoute was staying in a room at the business. She went to another room and began banging on the door, looking for someone.

The woman in that room, Aucoin, then opened the door and allegedly struck Stoute in the face. Both Stoute and Aucoin were jailed.

—Brennan T.C. Burney, 20, of Irish Bend Road in Franklin, was arrested at 9:28 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper lane us-age.

Patrol officers ob-served a vehicle driving in an erratic manner in the area of La. 182 and stopped the vehicle. Burney was identified as the driver. Police detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Investigators located suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Burney was jailed.

—Ashley M. Manuel, 28, of Coulee Street in Baldwin, was arrested at 11:43 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of juveniles.

—Wade A. Tillman, 29, of Coulee Street in Baldwin, was arrested at 11:43 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of juveniles.

Patrol officers responded to the area of U.S. 90 in regard to a vehicle crash. Officers arrived and located a vehicle that had struck an object that was in the roadway. Tillman and Manuel were identified as the occupants, along with two juveniles.

Officers detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Officers located suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Both Tillman and Manuel were jailed.

—Alex J.C. Theriot, 26, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:32 a.m. Sunday on charges of failure to appear for trial, to pay a fine, to pay a probation fee and for arraignment.

Theriot was located and arrested at the Patterson Police Department on warrants and transported to Morgan City jail.

—Cody P. Pearce, 28, of Rose Street in Ber-wick, was arrested at 12:37 p.m. Sunday on a warrant charging him with probation violation.

Pearce was located and arrested in the area of Poplar Street on active warrants for Louisiana Probation and Parole. Pearce was jailed.

—Bryant Johnson, 27, of Stovall Street in Houma, was arrested at 2:54 p.m. Sunday on charges of DWI second offense, careless operation and no driver’s license.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Federal Avenue in regard to a vehicle being operated in a reckless manner. A description was obtained and the vehicle was located in the area of First Street. A stop was initiated and Johnson was identified as the operator of the vehicle.

Johnson was found to be in an intoxicated state and allegedly refused to take a field sobriety test. Johnson was arrested and transported to Morgan City jail and registered 0.165 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test. Johnson was jailed.

—Jamichael D. Bowie, 27, of Fourth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Sunday on a charge of theft by shoplifting and warrants charging him with no turn signal, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana third offense, possession of clonazepam and possession of cocaine.

Patrol officers responded to a business in the area of La. 182 in regard to a report of a shoplifter. Officers arrived and Bowie was identified as attempting to take items valued at $17.99 without paying for them.

Bowie allegedly admitted to the theft. He also held active warrants. The warrants stem from a November 2015 narcotics division investigation during which officers allegedly stopped Bowie for failing to use his turn signal.

Bowie was found to be in possession of suspect-ed marijuana, clonazepam, cocaine and drug paraphernalia. The items were seized pending analysis and a warrant was prepared for Bowie’s arrest. Bowie was jailed.

—Jasmine R. Broussard, 27, of Maple Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:23 p.m. Sunday on a warrant charging her with contempt of court. Broussard was located and arrested in the area of Eighth Street on city court warrants. Broussard was jailed.

—Jordan Watson, 28, of Cherry Street in Patterson, was arrested at 11:45 p.m. Sunday on a warrant charging him with five counts of failure to appear to pay fine. Watson was located and arrested in the area of Eighth Street on city court warrants. Watson was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported responding to 107 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Chett Von Buelow, 24, of Bernice Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:44 p.m. Friday on charges of speeding and possession of marijuana.

A narcotics detective working U.S. 90 in Morgan City observed a vehicle traveling 84 mph in a posted 70 mph zone. The detective conducted a traffic stop. While speaking with the driver, identified as Von Buelow, the deputy smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Von Buelow allegedly admitted that there was marijuana inside the vehicle. The detective located the illegal sub-stance. Von Buelow was released on a summons to appear in court July 10.

—Velma Patterson, 53, of Jupiter Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 12:46 p.m. Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of direct contempt, failure to stop at a stop sign, and failure to honor written promise to appear.

A deputy investigating a separate complaint encountered Patterson at her home and located the active warrant for her arrest. Patterson was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Patterson was released on $350 bail.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrests:

—Kurwin Webb Sr., 42, of St. Michael Street in Patterson, was arrested at 12:01 a.m. Friday on charges of driving under suspension and expired license plate. Webb posted $1,250 bail.

—Andri Giroir, 44, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at 7:25 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with domestic abuse battery. Giroir posted $2,500 bail.

—Kaylin Driskill, 20, of Joseph Street in Baldwin, was arrested at 3:48 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of psilocybin, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of controlled dangerous substance law-drug free zone. Driskill posted $2,500 bail.

—Treylon Jenkins, 23, of Patterson, was arrested at 11:59 p.m. Saturday on Morgan City police warrants charging him with domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage to property and home invasion. Jenkins was transferred to the Morgan City Police Department.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported the following arrest:

—April Yates, 34, of Enterprise Avenue in Patterson, was arrested at 11:05 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Yates posted $3,500 bail.