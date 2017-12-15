Man booked on aggravated flight warrant

A 21-year-old Morgan City man was booked on warrants stemming from an incident earlier this month where he fled from Morgan City police officers on foot after a vehicle pursuit, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Nathaniel Rollins, 21, of Brashear Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:25 a.m. Thursday on warrants charging him with improper lane usage, failure to signal, aggravated flight from an officer, no driver’s license and resisting an officer

Nathaniel Rollins was transported from the Lafourche Parish Detention Center to the Morgan City Police Department for active warrants he held for the department.

The warrants stem from a Dec. 8 incident where Rollins was involved in a vehicle pursuit with officers and then was able to flee on foot, Blair said. Rollins was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 31 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Caleb Landry, 17, of Florence Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. Thursday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fistic encounters.

—Trey M. Derouen, 17, of Doris Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. Thursday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fistic encounters.

Officers responded to a high school in regard to students that had been involved in a physical altercation. School officials stated that Landry and Derouen were fighting in the gym area and had to be separated by the staff, Blair said.

Both Landry and Derouen were jailed.

—Brittan M. Boudreaux, 33, of Elizabeth Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 2 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with two counts of failure to appear for revocation.

Boudreaux was located on La. 182 near Cottonwood Street. A warrant check revealed that he had active warrants for 16th Judicial District Court. Boudreaux was jailed.

—Ricky L. Tate, 35, of Irish Bend Road in Franklin, was arrested at 10:30 p.m. Thursday on charges of driving under suspension and improper display of license plate.

An officer in the area of Federal and Brashear avenues observed a vehicle with the license plate not properly displayed and damaged. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Tate, who had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. Tate was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported that deputies responded to 41 complaints and reported the following arrests:

—Michael McKinnon, 25, of Mars Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 2:43 p.m. Thursday on charges of speeding and operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

A deputy monitoring traffic on Southeast Boulevard in the school zone observed a vehicle travelling 22 mph in the posted 15 mph school zone. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as McKinnon. While speaking with him, the deputy found that McKinnon’s license was suspended, Hebert said. McKinnon was released on a summons to appear in court March 7, 2018.

—Chester Blanchard Jr., 57, of Onstead Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:42 p.m. Thursday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane usage, and possession of open alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.

A deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on La. 83 in Baldwin after receiving a report of a reckless driver in the area and observing the vehicle drive on the shoulder of the roadway multiple times. The deputy identified the driver as Blanchard.

While speaking with him, the deputy smelled the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Blanchard’s breath and body, Hebert said. The deputy also observed an open container of liquor inside the car. Blanchard did poorly on a field sobriety test, the sheriff said. Blanchard was booked into jail and then released on $3,250 bail.

—Stefany Carter, 27, of Grace Street in Siracusaville, was arrested at 7:33 p.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Narcotics detectives patrolling the Siracusaville area smelled the odor of burning marijuana coming from a home on Grace Street and observed a person smoking marijuana. Detectives made contact with the subject and identified her as Carter. Detectives located a water pipe used for smoking marijuana and found that the item also with other pieces of drug paraphernalia belonged to Carter, Hebert said. Carter was released on a summons to appear in court March 7, 2018.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.