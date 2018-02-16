Man arrested on marijuana charge in Bayou L’Ourse

A 31-year-old Houma man was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute following a traffic stop in Bayou L’Ourse, Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said in a news release.

—Robert Joseph McCarty, 31, of Floyd Court in Houma, was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and burned headlamp.

On Thursday evening, uniformed patrol deputy observed a vehicle with a burned headlight and conducted a stop of the vehicle in Bayou L’Ourse.

The driver, McCarty, exited the vehicle, and deputies noted a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle, Falcon said. Authorities located a quantity of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, Falcon said.

McCarty was transported to the Assumption Parish Detention Center and jailed pending a bail hearing.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 41 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Carolyn L. Bouillion, 46, of Belanger Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:04 p.m. Thursday on charges of domestic abuse battery and a warrant charging her with theft less than $1,000.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Belanger Street in regard to a disturbance. Bouillion was identified as one of the people involved. Bouillion allegedly struck the victim during an altercation, Blair said.

Bouillion was also had a warrant for her arrest. The warrant stems from an investigation conducted by patrol officers in August 2014 when Bouillion allegedly took $40 from the victim, Blair said. Bouillion was jailed.

—Richard K. Hawkins, 42, of Birch Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:13 p.m. Thursday on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Terrebonne Street in regard to a disturbance. Hawkins was identified as one of the people involved. Hawkins allegedly struck the victim during an altercation, Blair said. Hawkins was jailed.

—Johnathon Priestley, 24, of Fourth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:55 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with probation violation. Priestley was located and arrested at the police department on city court warrants. Priestley was jailed.

—Joseph J. Jessie, 39, of Utah Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:28 p.m. Thursday on charges of driving under suspension and possession of drug paraphernalia and on warrants charging him with resisting an officer by giving false information, two counts of failure to appear to pay a fine, failure to appear for arraignment, failure to appear for trial and failure to appear for revocation.

—Katie J. Robinson, 51, of Marshall Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:28 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Herman L. Sonnier Jr., 49, of David Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:28 p.m. Thursday on warrants charging him with failure to appear to pay a fine and resisting an officer by giving false information.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Marshall Street by a person who was known to the officer as Jessie.

The officer had knowledge that his driver’s license was under suspension and active arrest warrants for police, city court and 16th Judicial District Court.

A stop was initiated, and Jessie was taken into custody. The police warrant stems from an investigation conducted by patrol officers on Feb. 11 when Jessie allegedly provided officers with a false name during an unrelated investigation, Blair said.

Jessie was later identified and warrants were prepared for his arrest. Robinson and Sonnier were identified as occupants of the vehicle. Robinson was in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and Jessie was in possession of drug paraphernalia, Blair said.

Sonnier provided officers with a false name prior to being identified, Blair said. Sonnier was found to hold an active arrest warrant through the 6th Ward Morgan City Court. The trio was jailed.

—Dequarius Louis, 20, of Ciro Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:19 a.m. Friday on a fugitive warrant and resisting an officer by giving false information.

Louis was located and arrested in the area of La. 182 on warrants through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in Beaumont, Texas. During the investigation, Louis allegedly provided officers with a false name prior to being identified, Blair said. Louis was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 41 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Dylan Ives, 22, of Park Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:11 p.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Bianca Stone, 35, of Mars Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 2:11 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Demetrius Green, 26, of Mars Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 2:11 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Narcotics detectives received information about possible illegal drug activity at an apartment on Mars Road in Bayou Vista. Detectives went to the home and observed marijuana and a grinder, Anslum said.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the location and found marijuana and items of drug paraphernalia belonging to Ives, Stone and Green, Anslum said. Green and Stone were released on summonses to appear in court May 2. Ives was jailed with no bail set.

—Christon Grady, 32, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at 3:08 p.m. Thursday on a charge of speeding and on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of criminal neglect of family.

Narcotics detectives were patrolling Morgan City and Berwick when they observed a vehicle speeding 42 mph in a 30 mph zone on the La. 182 bridge. Detectives conducted a traffic stop, identified the driver as Grady, and located the active warrant for his arrest. Grady was jailed with no bail set.

—Arian Wiggins, 20, of Teche Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 7:20 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Narcotics detectives conducting a traffic stop in Bayou Vista identified an occupant of the vehicle as Wiggins and found that she was in possession of marijuana, Anslum said. Wiggins was released on a summons to appear in court May 2.

—Cecile Rabalais, 26, of Holiday Drive in Thibodaux, was arrested at 7:45 p.m. Thursday on charges of speeding, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A patrol deputy monitoring traffic on U.S. 90 in Berwick stopped a vehicle traveling 75 mph in a posted 55 mph zone. The deputy identified the driver as Rabalais and smelled the odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle, Anslum said. The K-9 Unit detective arrived to assist with the traffic stop investigation. The detective received consent to search the vehicle and located marijuana, Anslum said. Rabalais was released on a summons to appear in court May 2.

—Dexter Aucoin, 25, of Joey Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:45 p.m. Thursday on charges of proper equipment required-display of license plate, stop sign violation and possession of marijuana.

Narcotics detectives patrolling Patterson observed a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign on Red Cypress Road at La. 182. Detectives also observed that the view of the vehicle’s license plate was obstructed. Detectives conducted a traffic stop, identified the driver as Aucoin, and smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the car, Anslum said. Detectives located marijuana on Aucoin, Anslum said. Aucoin was released on a summons to appear in court May 2.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—John Gibson, 53, of Oak Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:48 a.m. Friday on charges of tail lamps required, driving under suspension, obstruction of justice, resisting an officer with force or violence and prohibited acts-cocaine. No bail was set.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.