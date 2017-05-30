Man arrested on drug charges after stop

A 41-year-old Berwick man was booked on multiple drug charges after narcotics detectives stopped a vehicle on U.S. 90 in Morgan City, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert said in a news release.

—Peter Roberts, 41, of Pharr Street in Berwick, was arrested at 5:25 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of crack cocaine, possession of Xanax, possession of gabapentin without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.

Narcotics section detectives stopped a vehicle on U.S. 90 in Morgan City for committing a traffic violation. Detectives observed a passenger, later identified as Roberts, attempting to conceal an item in bag.

Detectives received consent to search the bag and located methamphetamine and two pipes used to smoke methamphetamine. Continuing the investigation, detectives also found a pill bottle containing Xanax, gabapentin, and a piece of crack cocaine. Two juveniles were in the vehicle at the time of the investigation. Roberts was jailed with no bail set.

Hebert reported responding to 160 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Stephen Boyd Jr., 28, of Ratcliff Lane in Ricohoc, was arrested at 8:34 a.m. Saturday on a charge of criminal trespass.

A deputy responded to a report of trespassing on a property off La. 182 in the Patterson area. The deputy located Boyd on private property. Boyd was released on a summons to appear in court Aug. 15.

—Scotty Adkins, 45, of Roderick Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:44 p.m. Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of direct contempt, operating a vehicle with an expired driver’s license, failure to carry registration, operating a vehicle without proof of insurance, and failure to honor written promise to appear. During booking at the St. Mary parish Law Enforcement Center, a correctional officer located the active warrant for Adkins’ arrest. No bail is set.

—Monique Hebert, 35, of La. 307 in Thibodaux, was arrested at 7:37 p.m. Sunday on a charge of disturbing the peace fighting.

—Karmin Smith, 28, of Linder Street in Denham Springs, was arrested at 7:37 p.m. Sunday on a charge of disturbing the peace fighting.

A deputy responded to a report of a disturbance at a location on Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista. The deputy found evidence that Hebert and Smith were involved in an argument that escalated into a fight. Both Hebert and Smith were transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Smith’s bail is set at $1,000. Hebert was released on $1,000 bail.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported responding to 158 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Randy A. Plessala Jr., 44, of Sandi Street in Patterson, was arrested at midnight Friday on charges of possession of OxyContin, required position and method turning at intersection and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A patrol officer in the area of La. 70 and Victor II Boulevard observed a vehicle disregard a red traffic signal on La. 70 and turn into a parking lot of a local business to enter onto Victor Il Boulevard.

A traffic stop was conducted and the driver identified as Plessala, who gave the officer consent to search him. The officer located a pill identified as OxyContin and items used to smoke illegal narcotics. Plessala was jailed.

—Joel Landry, 32, of La. 70 in Pierre Part, was arrested 9 p.m. Friday on charges of no tail lights and driving under suspension and on a Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant for failure to appear on a charge of possession of marijuana.

An officer in the area of Victor II Boulevard near Myrtle Street observed a vehicle with improper lighting. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, Landry, had a suspended driver’s license. Landry also held an active warrant for the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. Landry was jailed.

—Johnny L. White, 45, of 11th Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:30 a.m. Saturday on a charge of simple battery and a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of expired license plate.

—Lia Evans, 26, of 11th Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:30 a.m. Saturday on charges of simple battery and disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Officers responded to a home on 11th Street in regard to a disturbance. When officers arrived they spoke to White, who stated that he and his girlfriend, Evans, were having a verbal altercation, which later turned physical.

Police then spoke to Evans, who allegedly admitted to having a physical altercation with White. Evans also appeared intoxicated.

A warrant check revealed that White held an outstanding warrant for city court. Both Evans and White were jailed.

—Bradley E. Druilhet, 30, of Adams Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:36 a.m. Saturday on a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant charging him with criminal neglect of family, Berwick police warrant charging him with domestic abuse battery and an Office of Probation and Parole warrant charging him with probation violation.

A patrol officer in the area of La. 182 near Federal Avenue observed a vehicle swerving in the lane and stopped the vehicle. The driver was identified as Druilhet, who had active warrants for his arrest. Druilhet was jailed.

—Kane R. Thomas, 28, of Charenton, was arrested at 5:25 p.m. Saturday on warrants for failure to appear on charges of hit and run and open container.

Thomas was transported from the parish jail to the Morgan City Police Department on city court warrants. Thomas was jailed.

—Rony A. Avila, 20, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:06 p.m. Saturday on charges of no headlights, no driver’s license and possession of alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.

A patrol officer in the area of La. 182 near 11h Street saw a vehicle with improper lighting and stopped the vehicle. The driver, Avila, did not have a valid driver’s license.

While talking to Avila, the officer observed an open container of alcohol inside the vehicle. Avila was jailed.

—Devon Marsh, 25, of Ciro Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2 a.m. Sunday on a charge of simple battery.

Officers responded to a home on Park Road in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived and spoke to the victim. The victim stated that she and Marsh had gotten into a verbal altercation that later turned physical.

Officers noticed marks on the victim. Marsh was located inside the home and jailed.

—Jarvis Melton, 31, of Garber Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:50 a.m. Sunday on charges of driving under suspension, possession of synthetic marijuana and careless operation.

Officers responded to a home on Sixth Street in regard to a vehicle that had run into a fence. Officers came into contact with the driver, Melton, who had a suspended driver’s license. Officers also located suspected synthetic marijuana on Melton, who was then jailed.

—Jessica Rodriquez, 35, of Tupelo Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:14 p.m. Sunday on a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant charging her with three counts of failure to appear for drug court.

Rodriquez was located at her home on Tupelo Street and arrested her on warrants. Rodriquez was jailed.

—Joseph Boudoin, 28, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at 5:25 p.m. Sunday on a warrant charging him with unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling.

Boudoin was transported from the Berwick Police Department to the Morgan City Police Department on a warrant. The warrant stems from a March incident during which Boudoin allegedly entered a home without the owner’s permission. Boudoin was jailed.

—Benjamin Cheramine, 46, of Second Street in Berwick, was arrested at 9:39 p.m. Sunday on warrants charging him with theft by fraud and possession of stolen things.

Officers located Cheramine on Franklin Street and found active warrants for his arrest. The warrants stem from a May 2016 incident during which Cheramine allegedly brought stolen items to a pawn shop. Cheramine was jailed.

—Christopher J. Vicardis, 35, of New Iberia, was arrested at 10:35 p.m. Sunday on a charge of possession of marijuana.

—Christopher H. Cormier, 25, of New Iberia, was arrested at 10:35 p.m. Sunday on a charge of possession of marijuana

A patrol officer responded to a stalled vehicle on U.S. 90, the driver of the vehicle, Viscardis, stated that he had run out of gasoline. While speaking to Viscardis the officer noticed suspected marijuana on the center console.

The passenger of the vehicle, Cormier, was asked to exit the vehicle. Neither Vicardis nor Cormier allegedly had knowledge of how the suspected marijuana got into the vehicle. Both Vicardis and Cormier were jailed.

—Eric R. Gilmore, 34, of Apple Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:34 a.m. Monday on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

Officers responded to a home on Apple Street in regard to a disturbance. When officers arrived they noticed that the victim had marks on her arms and face. The victim stated that Gilmore had committed a battery on her. Officers located Gilmore in the home and placed him under arrest. He was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported the following arrests:

—Maryann Norris, 26, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:20 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging her with violation of a protective order. Norris was jailed with no bail set yet.

—Michele Harrell, 51, of Wise Street in Patterson, was arrested at 2:09 p.m. Friday on a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant charging her with theft. Harrell was transferred to Morgan City jail with bail set at $337.

—James Jones, 31, of Williams Street in Patterson, was arrested at 5:56 p.m. Saturday on charges of appearing intoxicated in public, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, discharging a firearm in the city limits and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Jones was transferred to the parish jail with no bail set yet.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrests:

—Kenneth McGill, 68, of Shady Grove in Patterson, was arrested at 5:25 p.m. Saturday on a charge of simple battery. McGill was released on $301 bail.

—Joshua Leblanc, 33, of Ehrlich Street in Berwick, was arrested at 2:51 a.m. Sunday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and improper lane usage. Leblanc was released on bail.