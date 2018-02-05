Man accused of trying to strangle victim

A 33-year-old Morgan City man was charged with domestic abuse battery after allegedly trying to strangle someone, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Marcus T. Gray, 33, of First Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:36 a.m. Sunday on a charge of domestic abuse battery-strangulation.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Greenwood Street in regard to a domestic battery.

Officers arrived, and Gray was identified as one of the people involved. Police found evidence that Gray choked someone during an altercation, Blair said. Gray was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 86 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Shawn P. Harding, 47, of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Jeanerette, was arrested at 7:57 p.m. Sunday on charges of two counts of simple burglary and criminal trespassing.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Filmore Street in regard to a man burglarizing a vehicle. Upon being noticed, the man fled the area on a bike.

A description was obtained of the man, and officers located Harding on a bike in the area, Blair said.

Harding fit the description provided. Police found evidence that Harding had burglarized two vehicles in the area and was identified as the man on Filmore Street. Harding was jailed. The investigation is ongoing.

—Christopher A. Marquez, 31, of Bernard Street in Patterson, was arrested at 1:43 a.m. Friday on charges of DWI first offense and no driver’s license.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of La. 182 with improper lighting. A stop was initiated and Marquez was identified as the driver.

Marquez was in an intoxicated state and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said. Marquez registered 0.000 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test.

Marquez allegedly admitted to using narcotics, and toxicology results are pending, Blair said. Marquez was jailed.

—William K. Rawls, 55, of Carrol Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:15 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with hit and run.

Rawls was located and arrested at the police department on warrants. The warrants stem from a Jan. 16 investigation when officers responded to the area of Allison Street in regard to a crash.

Officers arrived and learned that one of the vehicles involved fled the scene. Rawls was identified as a suspect during that investigation, and police found evidence linking Rawls to the crash. Warrants were prepared for Rawls arrest. Rawls was jailed.

—Michael W. Federer Jr., 27, of Theriot Alley in Berwick, was arrested at 10:50 p.m. Friday on charges of driving under suspension, switched license plate, no insurance and improper lane usage.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of La. 182 in an erratic manner, swerving from lane to lane. A stop was initiated, and Federer, the driver, had a suspended driver’s license, and the vehicle he was operating did not have proper insurance as required, Blair said. Federer was jailed.

—Keia K. Johnson, 41, of Camille Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 2:18 a.m. Saturday on charges of DWI first offense, improper lighting and no insurance.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of La. 182 with improper lighting. A stop was initiated, and Johnson was identified as the driver. John was in an intoxicated state, Blair said.

The vehicle Johnson was operating did not have proper insurance. Johnson performed poorly on a field sobriety test and registered 0.092 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. Johnson was jailed.

—James Harris Jr., 57, of Bowman Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:51 p.m. Saturday on charges of driving under suspension, no insurance and open container of alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Federal Avenue with improper lighting. A stop was initiated, and Harris, the driver, had a suspended driver’s license, and the vehicle he was operating was not properly insured, Blair said.

Harris was also in possession of an alcoholic beverage in the motor vehicle. Harris was jailed.

—Shaquinia M. Harris, 23, of Arizona Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:49 p.m. Saturday on warrants charging her with failure to appear for trial and failure to appear for 501 Notice.

—Brennan N. Skinner, 25, of Grace Street in Siracusaville, was arrested at 8:49 p.m. Saturday on a charge of failure to appear for arraignment.

Harris and Skinner were located and arrested in the area of Patton Street on city court warrants. Harris and Skinner were jailed.

—Tony A. Williams, 58, of Palm View Court in Haines City, Florida, was arrested at 11:02 p.m. Saturday on charges of DWI first offense and improper lane usage.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of La. 182 in an erratic manner, swerving from lane to lane. A stop was initiated, and Williams was identified as the driver.

Williams was in an intoxicated state and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said. Williams registered 0.122 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test. Williams was jailed.

—Stephen A. Boyd Jr., 29, of Ratcliff Lane in Franklin, was arrested at 8:42 a.m. Sunday on charges of driving under suspension, disregard of traffic controls, switched license plate, no insurance and vehicle license required.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Brashear Avenue disregard a traffic control. A stop was initiated, and Boyd, the driver, had a suspended driver’s license, and the vehicle he was operating had a license plate that belonged to another vehicle, Blair said.

The plate on the vehicle that should have been displayed was canceled, Blair said. The vehicle also did not have proper insurance. Boyd was jailed.

—Sharell E. Gregorieff, 30, of Camille Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 2:10 a.m. Sunday on charges of DWI first offense and improper lane usage.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of East Boulevard in an erratic manner. A stop was initiated, and Gregorieff, the driver, was in an intoxicated state, Blair said.

Gregorieff performed poorly on a field sobriety test and registered 0.195 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test. Gregorieff was jailed.

—Jordan Granger, 28, of North Everett Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11 a.m. Sunday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated and on a warrant charging him with two counts of failure to appear to pay a fine.

Patrol officers responded to the area of La. 182 in regard to an intoxicated person. Officers arrived, and Granger was identified. Granger was in an intoxicated state, Blair said. Granger also had active warrants through city court. Granger was jailed.

—Richard I. Ruelas, 26, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:10 p.m. Sunday on a warrant charging him with two counts of failure to appear for arraignment.

Ruelas was located and arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Ruelas was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 94 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Rachel Knight, 32, of O Street in Patterson, was arrested at 7:54 a.m. Saturday on a warrant charging her with defamation and cyberstalking.

In August 2017, a deputy conducted an investigation into a report of harassment. The deputy collected evidence that a video of a woman engaged in a sex act was posted on social media by Knight, Anslum said.

The deputy obtained a warrant for Knight’s arrest. On Saturday, a deputy located Knight at her home on the warrant. Knight was booked into jail and then released on $1,500 bail.

—Donald Brown Jr., 34, of Chatsworth Road in Franklin, was arrested at 8:54 p.m. Saturday on a warrant charging him with disturbing the peace and simple battery.

On Jan. 5, deputies responded to a call for service in Amelia in reference to a suspicious person. When deputies arrived on South Verret Street they observed Brown to be in an excited state and attempted to keep him calm until Acadian Ambulance arrived, Anslum said.

While speaking with Brown, deputies learned that he had been smoking synthetic cannabinoids. Brown continually yelled at deputies and first responders, causing a disturbance in the neighborhood, Anslum said.

Prior to being transported to the hospital, Brown grabbed a first responder and pushed him, Anslum said. Deputies obtained a warrant for his arrest.

On Saturday, a deputy located Brown on Second Street in Amelia on the warrant and transported him to parish jail. Brown was released on $1,000 bail.

—Carl Joseph Sr., 58, of Roy’s Lane in Verdunville, was arrested at 7:19 p.m. Saturday on a charge of domestic abuse battery-child endangerment law.

A deputy responded to a call for service regarding a domestic battery at a home in Verdunville. The deputy found evidence that Joseph grabbed and pushed a woman, Anslum said. The battery occurred in the presence of a minor. The deputy transported Joseph to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Joseph was released on $3,500 bail.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrests:

—Rena Wilson, 39, of Snead Street in Berwick, was arrested at 4:49 p.m. Sunday on charges of criminal trespassing, criminal mischief and resisting an officer. Wilson was transported to Morgan City Police Department.

—Richard Jones III, 36, of Live Oak Street in Patterson, was arrested at 2:12 a.m. Monday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated. Jones posted $176 bail.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.