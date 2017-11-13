Man accused of threatening employees at business

A 40-year-old Patterson man has been charged with terrorizing, accused of threatening to harm employees at a Morgan City business, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Jason R. Cavalier, 40, of Cremo Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 9:53 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with terrorizing.

Cavalier was located and arrested at the Lafayette Parish Detention Center on a Morgan City police warrant. The warrant stems from a Nov. 7 investigation when Cavalier allegedly threatened to harm employees at a business in the area of Roderick Street in Morgan City, Blair said. Warrants were prepared for his arrest. Cavalier was jailed.

Blair reported the following arrests:

—Kyle J. Darden, 20, of Flat Tow Road in Jeanerette, was arrested at 4:25 p.m. Friday on charges of DWI second offense, possession of marijuana second offense, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of juveniles and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Caleb P. Darden, 19, of Progresso Road in Patterson, was arrested at 4:25 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana third offense, possession of amphetamine dextroamphetamine, possession of promethazine, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of juveniles, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Onstead Street in an erratic manner with the passenger side door partially open. A stop was initiated, and Kyle Darden was identified as the driver. Caleb Darden and a 16-year-old juvenile were identified as occupants.

Kyle Darden was in an intoxicated state and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said. Officers located suspected marijuana, amphetamine dextroamphetamine, promethazine and drug paraphernalia, Blair said.

Police found evidence linking Kyle Darden, Caleb Darden and the juvenile to the suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Police found additional evidence linking Caleb Darden to the amphetamine dextroamphetamine and promethazine, Blair said.

At city jail, Kyle Darden submitted to a blood analysis, for which the results are pending, Blair said. A record check indicated that Kyle Darden had one prior marijuana offense, and Caleb Darden had two prior offenses, Blair said.

Kyle Darden also had a prior DWI offense, Blair said. The Dardens were jailed, and the juvenile was booked into jail and then released to a guardian.

—Franklin L. Cockran, 67, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:58 p.m. Saturday on charges of driving under suspension, improper lane usage, switched license plate and two warrants charging him with failure to appear to pay a fine.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in an erratic manner and cross the center line from one lane to another in the area of La. 182. A stop was initiated, and Cockran was identified as the driver, Blair said.

The vehicle that Cockran was operating had a license plate displayed that belonged to another vehicle, and he had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. Cockran was also city court warrants for his arrest. He was jailed.

—Markita L. Turner, 27, of Terrebonne Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:35 a.m. Saturday on two warrants charging her with failure to appear to pay a fine. Turner was located and arrested in the area of La. 182 on warrants. She was jailed.

—Michael E. Barrett, 43, of Kellie Drive in Houma, was arrested at 10:11 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper turning and on a Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office fugitive warrant.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of David Drive negotiate an improper turn. A stop was initiated, and Barrett was identified as the driver.

Barrett was in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Barrett was also found to have an active warrant for his arrest through Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Barrett was jailed.

—Wesley J. Pierron, 54, of Edwin Lane in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:31 p.m. Saturday on a charge of theft by shoplifting, on a city court warrant charging him with failure to appear for trial and on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant charging him with failure to appear for arraignment.

Patrol officers responded to a business in the area of La. 182 in regard to a shoplifter. Officers arrived, and Pierron was identified as the person involved. Pierron allegedly took merchandise valued at $98.34 without paying for it, Blair said.

Pierron had arrest warrants through the 16th Judicial District and Morgan City courts. Pierron was jailed.

—Anthony Kelly, 33, of James Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:47 p.m. Saturday on charges of driving under suspension, improper lane usage on a 16th Judicial District warrant charging him with failure to appear for arraignment and a city court warrant charging him with failure to appear for arraignment.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of La. 182 in an erratic manner crossing from one lane to another. A stop was initiated, and Kelly, the driver, had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said.

Kelly also had active arrest warrants through the 16th Judicial District and Morgan City courts. Kelly was jailed.

—Jamichael P. Talmore, 28, of St. Bernadette Drive in Lafayette, was arrested at 12:46 a.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of promethazine with codeine, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, improper turning and on fugitive warrants.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of La. 70 negotiate an improper turn. A stop was initiated, and Talmore was identified as the driver. Talmore was found to be in possession of suspected marijuana, Promethazine with codeine and a firearm.

Talmore was also found to have several active arrest warrants through Lafayette, Iberia, and St. Mary Parishes, Blair said. Talmore was jailed.

—Patrick J. Lemoine, 25, of David Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 9:22 a.m. Sunday on a charge of criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000.

Lemoine was located and arrested in the area of La. 182 on a warrant. The warrant stems from an investigation when officers responded to the area of Aucoin Street in regard to a disturbance.

Lemoine was identified as one of the people involved, and he allegedly caused damage to a vehicle exceeding $1,000, Blair said. Warrants were prepared for Lemoine’s arrest. Lemoine was jailed.

—Renodia K. Toussaint, 40, of Batiste Street in Baldwin, was arrested at 1:46 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer.

—Wilbur Richard, 33, of Murial Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:07 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana, alprazolam, Deca-Durabolin, testosterone enanthate and drug paraphernalia.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of La. 70 negotiated an improper turn. A stop was initiated and one of the occupants, later identified as Toussaint, fled on foot. He was apprehended a short time later, Blair said.

Richard was identified as an occupant of the vehicle. Toussaint was in possession of suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Richard was in possession of suspected alprazolam, Deca-Durabolin, testosterone enanthate, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Toussaint and Richard were both jailed.

—Leeann N. Jones, 31, of Azalea Drive in Donner, was arrested at 5:35 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with three counts of failure to appear to pay a fine. Jones was located and arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Jones was jailed.

—Rudolph P. Aucoin Jr., 51, of Despain Street in Lafayette, was arrested at 8:44 p.m. Sunday on a warrant charging him with two counts of failure to appear for criminal neglect of family hearing. Aucoin was located and arrested in the area of Florida Alley on warrants. He was jailed.

—Jeremiah Luke, 38, of Seventy Nine Pines Lane in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:59 a.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear to pay a fine. Luke was located and arrested in the area of Brashear Avenue on a city court warrant. Luke was jailed.

—Guy M. Mabile, 42, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:48 a.m. Monday on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia and on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for a criminal neglect of family hearing.

Patrol officers responded to a home in the area of La. 182 in regard to a person requesting the police and hanging up the phone. Officers arrived, and Mabile was identified. Mabile was acting in a suspicious manner and was in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, Blair said.

Mabile was also had an arrest warrant through 16th Judicial District Court. Mabile was jailed.

—Conley Jones, 68, of Joseph Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with contempt of court. Jones was arrested in the city court on a contempt of court charge. Jones was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported responding to 144 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—A juvenile female, 14, was arrested at 8:33 a.m. Thursday on charges of two counts of simple battery. A school resource officer responded to the St. Mary Parish Alternative School in Verdunville for a disturbance.

The school resource officer made contact with school officials and the juvenile, and learned that during the altercation, the juvenile struck two school officials. The juvenile was released into the custody of her parents, pending juvenile court proceedings.

—Tashekia Celestine, 38, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:26 a.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of issuing worthless checks.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista observed a vehicle traveling on U.S. 90 without a visible license plate. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Celestine. Celestine was booked into parish jail and then released on $5,000 bail.

—Steve Scallan Jr., 30, of U.S. 90 in Patterson, was arrested at 1:48 p.m. Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of issuing worthless checks and a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of simple burglary.

A deputy patrolling the Patterson area responded to a disturbance, where contact was made with Scallan. The deputy learned that Scallan held active warrants. Scallan was jailed with bail set at $8,000.

—Frank Adams III, 25, of Levee Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:18 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for probation violation and a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant charging him with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The warrant stemmed from an incident that occurred Nov. 8 where a deputy learned that Adams failed to return a victims vehicle. A deputy made contact with Adams at the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office. Adams was jailed with no bail set.

—William Caskey Sr., 61, of Grand Marais Road in Church Point, was arrested at 6:56 p.m. Sunday on charges of careless operation and driving while intoxicated. A deputy travelling on U.S. 90 near Siracusa observed a vehicle swerve between lanes at a high rate of speed.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Caskey. The deputy observed Caskey to stumble when stepping out of the vehicle and also smelled a strong odor of alcohol emitting from him, Hebert said. Caskey performed poorly on a field sobriety test and registered 0.12 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, the sheriffs said. Caskey was booked into jail and then released on $3,000 bail.

—Ezra Lewis, 27, of Third Street in Berwick, was arrested at 2:34 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended license and a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended license and speeding.

Lewis was transported from the Franklin Police Department to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Lewis was released on $750 bail.

—Christine Rink, 34, of Vivian Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:45 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. A correctional officer transported Rink to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center from the Assumption Parish Jail for booking. Bail is set at $16,491.86.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported the following arrests:

—Kenneth Benjamin Kiff Jr., 31, of Red Cypress Road in Patterson, was arrested at 2:06 p.m. Friday on St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office warrants charging him with failure to comply with terms of drug court-possession of methamphetamine, criminal mischief and attempted possession of heroin. Kiff was jailed with no bail set.

—Gerald F. Conques, 56, of Railroad Avenue in Patterson, was arrested at 6:12 p.m. Friday on a charge of simple battery. Conques was released on $2,500 bail.

—Douglas Dickerson, 54, of Dangerfield Street in Patterson, was arrested at 4:19 a.m. Saturday on charges of appearing intoxicated in public and disturbing the peace. Dickerson was jailed on $626 bail.

—Krystal Tolento, 29, of Mike Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 5:01 p.m. Sunday on a charge of aggravated assault. No bail was set yet.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.