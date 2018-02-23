Man accused of spitting substance on officer, trying to run into traffic

A 35-year-old Amelia man was captured after allegedly spitting a substance in a Morgan City police officer’s face and trying to run into traffic to flee from officers whom had conducted a traffic stop, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Calvin Singleton, 35, of Friendship Alley in Amelia, was arrested at 4:58 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of oxycodone, obstruction of justice, battery on a police officer and resisting an officer.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of U.S. 90 failing to signal a lane change. A stop was initiated, and Singleton was identified as an occupant of the vehicle.

Officers observed an empty pill bottle labeled as oxycodone fall from Singleton’s area, Blair said. Singleton was allegedly observed attempting to ingest a white substance.

Singleton pulled away from officers and attempted to run into traffic on U.S. 90 but was prevented from doing so, Blair said. A struggle ensued and captured the attention of several motorists passing in the area who stopped to assist officers in subduing Singleton, Blair said.

During the struggle, Singleton spit some of a substance in the face of the officer, Blair said. Singleton eventually spit more of the substance onto the ground and tried to destroy the substance. Singleton was subdued and placed in a Morgan City police unit.

During a search of the police vehicle, police found suspected methamphetamine where Singleton was sitting that was cleared prior to him being placed in the unit, Blair said. Singleton was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 32 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Dequante Wesley, 24, of Roderick Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:08 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with theft less than $1,000.

Wesley was located and arrested in the area of La. 182 on a warrant. The warrant stems from a Feb. 8 investigation when Wesley allegedly took merchandise from a local business in the area of La. 182 without paying for it, Blair said.

Wesley had left the scene prior to officers’ arrival, therefore a warrant was prepared for his arrest, Blair said. Wesley was jailed.

—Zachary Mahfouz, 24, of Second Street in Berwick, was arrested at 8:32 a.m. Thursday on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia

Patrol officers came in contact with a person acting in a suspicious manner in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Mahfouz was identified.

Mahfouz was in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Mahfouz was jailed.

—Cody P. Pearce, 29, of Rose Street in Berwick, was arrested at 10:45 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with two counts of failure to appear to pay a fine.

Pearce was located and arrested at the police department on a warrant. Pearce was jailed.

—Juan R. Torres Jr., 28, of Stacy Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:45 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with four counts of failure to appear to pay a fine.

Torres was located and arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Torres was jailed.

—Caitlin Martin, 17, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:12 p.m. Thursday on charges of two counts of theft less than $1,000.

Patrol officers responded to a business in the area of La. 182 in regard to a theft. Officers arrived, and Martin was identified along with two other juveniles. Police learned that the trio allegedly took items from two businesses in that area totaling $97.86, Blair said.

Martin, along with the other two juveniles, were arrested and transported to the Morgan City jail. Martin was incarcerated, and the two juveniles were released to guardians.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 40 complaints and reported the following arrests:

—Denise Chaisson, 55, of Clarke Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 8:27 a.m. Thursday on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

A deputy investigating a report of a battery in Bayou Vista found evidence that Chaisson struck a woman during an argument between the two, Anslum said.

Chaisson was booked into parish jail and then released on $2,500 bail.

—Melvin Thibodeaux, 48, of James Street in Siracusaville, was arrested at 12:07 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with failure to comply with the terms and conditions of probation.

A deputy responding to a complaint in Siracusaville came into contact with Thibodeaux and located the active warrant for his arrest. Thibodeaux was transported to parish jail. No bail is set.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Marilyn Hatch, 38, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:58 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of hydrocodone, possession of gabapentin and expired license plate. She was awaiting bail to be set.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.