Man accused of pointing rifle at Berwick officer

A 53-year-old Berwick man was booked into jail after pointing a rifle at a Berwick police officer, who had responded to a disturbance at the man’s home, Police Chief James Richard said.

—Michael Cousson, 53, of Sixth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 11:06 a.m. Monday on warrants charging him with aggravated assault on a police officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and disturbing the peace. Cousson was booked into Berwick jail and later transferred to St. Mary Parish jail for housing.

The warrants stem from a Sunday night incident when officers responded to a complaint of a disturbance as Cousson’s home on Sixth Street. When an officer arrived and attempted to enter the home, Cousson pointed a .50 caliber rifle at the officer causing the officer to retreat and wait for backup, Richard said.

No gun was fired during the incident, Richard said. Cousson was initially transported to a hospital due to his mental state, and police arrested him after his release from the hospital, the chief said.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 38 complaints and reported the following arrests:

—Justin Crews, 36, of Chirpy’s Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 12:56 p.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of operating a vehicle without a license plate and operating while license is suspended.

A deputy made contact with Crews at the Morgan City office as Crews turned himself in on an active warrant for his arrest. Crews was transported to parish jail with no bail set.

—Heather Padgett, 43, of La. 182 East in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:33 p.m. Monday on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender. A transportation deputy transported Padgett from another agency to the St. Mary Parish jail. No bail was set.

—Ethel Williams, 70, of Canal Street in Franklin, was arrested at 6:46 p.m. Monday on a charge of theft.

A deputy patrolling Amelia was dispatched to a business in reference to a theft complaint. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with security personnel from the business and Williams, who was being detained for theft, Anslum said. Williams was booked into jail and then released on $1,500 bail.

—Josiah Parker, 25, of Lagonda Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 5:46 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office narcotics section were patrolling the Patterson area and conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for improper lane usage. The detectives made contact with the driver, Parker, and smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, Anslum said. Investigators found drugs and drug paraphernalia belonging to Parker, the sheriff said. Parker was released on a summons to appear in court Dec. 6.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 44 calls and reported the following arrests:

—George W. Tate, 55, of League City, Texas, was arrested at 7:19 p.m. Sunday on charges of DWI first offense, possession of alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle and improper lane usage.

Officers responded to the area of U.S. 90 and Martin Luther King Boulevard in regard to a vehicle being driven in a reckless manner. Police received a description of the vehicle and located it on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Police stopped the vehicle, and the driver, Tate, was asked to produce a valid driver’s license. Tate appeared intoxicated, and there was an open container of alcohol inside the vehicle, Blair said.

Tate performed poorly on a field sobriety test and registered 0.178 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. Tate was jailed.

—Duane K. Shaffer, 54, of Maryland Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:22 a.m. Monday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Officers responded to a home on Maryland Street in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived, and Shaffer was identified as the individual causing the disturbance and appeared intoxicated, Blair said. Shaffer was jailed.

—Carla L. Stafford, 31, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:17 a.m. Monday on charges of driving under suspension, no turn signal, ignition interlock device offenses and no insurance.

An officer in the area of Sixth Street and Brashear Avenue observed a vehicle with improper lighting. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, Stafford, had a suspended driver’s license, and her vehicle did not have insurance, Blair said. Stafford was jailed.

—Jarvis Melton, 32, of Garber Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:35 a.m. Monday on charges of no tail lights and driving under suspension.

An officer in the area of Hilda and Mayon streets observed a vehicle with improper lighting. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver, Melton, had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. Melton was jailed.

—Sarah A. Barnett, 29, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:41 p.m. Monday on warrants charging her with possession of buprenorphine and illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of person under 17 years old.

Barnett was located on Sixth Street and arrested on a warrant stemming from an August incident during which Barnett was in possession of buprenorphine in the presence of a small child, Blair said. Barnett was jailed.

—Caffery J. Williams, 52, of Garber Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:09 p.m. Monday on charges of driving under suspension and possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.

An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of La. 70. The driver was identified as Williams, who had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. Williams was jailed.

—Audie M. Guidry, 39, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:27 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of clonazepam, possession of a Legend Drug, introduction of contraband into a penal institution and a warrant charging her with failure to appear for theft.

Guidry was located in the area of Sixth and Gen. McArthur Street and arrested on a warrant for the Thibodaux Police Department. Guidry was transported to Morgan City Police Department. Once at the police department, a correctional officer located suspected methamphetamine, pills identified as clonazepam and Viagra for which she did not have a prescription, Blair said. Guidry was additionally charged and jailed.

—Matthew T. Rollins, 25, of Diane Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 6:16 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with probation violation.

Rollins was transported from the Berwick Police Department to the Morgan City Police Department on a city court warrant. Rollins was jailed.

—Tyrese A. Thomas, 19, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:22 p.m. Monday on charges of no headlights, possession of marijuana, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Tyler J. Sylvester, 19, of Versen Street in Berwick, was arrested at 10:22 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

—Nyjul T. Hillebrandt, 22, of Lawrence Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:22 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

An officer in the area of Wren Street observed a vehicle with improper lighting. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Thomas and passengers identified as Sylvester and Hillebrandt.

Police found suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle, Blair said. Thomas, Sylvester, and Hillebrandt were all jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported the following arrest:

—Agnes Smith, 41, of Charenton Road in Charenton, was arrested at 11:50 p.m. Monday on a charge of theft. No bail was set yet.