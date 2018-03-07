Man accused of making crack cocaine

A 37-year-old Amelia man has been booked on a warrant charging him with manufacturing crack cocaine, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

—Derek Gaskins, 37, of Friendship Alley in Amelia, was arrested at 5:14 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with manufacturing crack cocaine.

The warrant stems from a previous investigation concerning illegal narcotic activity. Narcotics detectives patrolling the Amelia area initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Gaskins. Gaskins was subsequently arrested for the warrant. He was jailed with no bail set.

Anslum reported that deputies responded to 30 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Charlie Williams Jr., 39, of 79 Pines Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday on warrants charging him with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.

The warrants stem from previous investigations concerning illegal drug activity. St. Mary Parish Narcotics Detectives located Williams at his home and arrested him. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Richard Ruelas, 26, of La. 182 in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 3:46 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy assigned to the patrol section responded to a disturbance in Patterson. During the investigation, the deputy conducted a search and found drug paraphernalia belonging to Ruelas, Anslum said. Ruelas was arrested and later released on a summons to appear to court May 10.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 51 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Gregory L. Clements, 48, of Fourth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 4:03 p.m. Tuesday on charges of driving under suspension and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of U.S. 90 in a reckless manner. A stop was initiated, and Clements, the driver, had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. Clements was jailed.

—Antanacio Guerrero Jr., 56, of Duke Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:25 p.m. Tuesday on warrants charging him with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and transactions involving proceeds from drug activity.

Guerrero was located and arrested at the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office on Morgan City police warrants. The warrants stem from an investigation during which Guerrero was allegedly found to be in possession of a large amount of suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia and cash believed to be derived from drug activity, Blair said.

The investigation continued and warrants were prepared for Guerrero’s arrest. Guerrero was jailed.

—Terry L. Toups, 57, of Roderick Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:49 a.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper lane usage.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in an erratic manner in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. A stop was initiated and Toups was identified as the driver.

Toups was in possession of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Police found evidence that the suspected methamphetamine was destined to be sold in illicit sales. Toups was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.